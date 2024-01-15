How much will Pablo Repetto earn at Atlético Nacional? , colombian football betplay league

national athletic The signing of the Uruguayan coach was made official this Wednesday Pablo Repetto, Those who will have the difficult task of rebuilding the Purslane team’s path in the current BetPlay League, in which Antioquinos is in 16th place with eight units.

The coach arrives with his entire coaching staff, composed of Oscar Quagliata, technical assistant, Marcelo Cabezas, physical trainer and Joaquín Casales, performance analyst.

Repetto will arrive in Medellín in the next few hours to officially take charge and be ready to lead in the next matches.

Well, Caracol Radio journalist Diego Rueda revealed the figure that the Uruguayan will earn and it is amazing because it would put him among the best paid in the country or at least in the top 3.

The communicator reported that Repetto would receive the same salary as in the Quito league: “In the league he earned $58,000. Here it’s closer to $80,000 gross, but it amounts to about $60,000.

Then, Rueda clarified that this figure would not only be for the Uruguay captain, but for his entire coaching staff, which caused skepticism to the panelists accompanying him, such as Fabián Vargas, who said that if this figure were to be So “it was too little”. To be distributed..

If this figure is confirmed, it will exceed the salaries of Alberto Gamero at Millonarios and Cesar Farias at América de Cali, the highest in the Colombian league.

Let’s remember that Repetto recently earned around $1.5 million at Santos Laguna, so his salary at Nacional will be significantly cut.