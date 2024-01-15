So you can search WhatsApp messages by date since the last update of the application on iPhone and Android

This improvement, which has been requested by users of both platforms for years, makes it easier to locate old conversations

Leading instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced Another great update Which promises to significantly improve the user experience Application, The new feature, now available on iPhone and Android devices, allows you to search messages by a specific date in any chat, whether individual or group. This improvement, which has been requested for years by users of both platforms, makes it easier to locate old conversations, providing a practical tool to access relevant information quickly and efficiently.

In this way, the Meta-owned app wants to facilitate the search for information as much as possible, thus avoiding having to navigate in a sea of ​​conversations. A finding that also included saturating the phone’s memory as old messages were loaded, causing the app to hang as well. User’s time is being wasted which could not load all the messages.

Search by date differs from traditional searches in that it does not focus on finding keywords, but rather redirects the user to the message flow for the selected date. For example, when you select May 18, 2017, the application displays all messages exchanged on that specific date, making e’s task simpler.Find past conversations without manually scrolling through the entire history.

How to search WhatsApp messages by date

To access this function, it is as easy as opening WhatsApp and selecting the desired chat. Next, tap on the three dots in the top right corner and select the “Search” option. Starting from the last update of the app, next to the search rectangle, on the right side, a calendar-shaped icon will appear with a magnifying glass above it. When you press this icon, a calendar will be displayed that allows you to select the date of interest. Once the date is selected and the selection is confirmed, the application redirects the user to messages for that specific day. According to the app, the oldest messages that can be consulted are, The oldest date that can be selected is January 1, 1900, 109 years before the invention of WhatsApp and 82 years before the creation of the Internet.

An achievement that is really nothing more than a matter of design, although when testing this new function it is true that the search for messages can go back quite far in time, most of them still remain in the year 2017, although in chats These are the messages of previous years.

This update is part of a series of improvements that WhatsApp has implemented to provide a more intuitive and functional experience. In cases where search by date facility is not available, It is recommended to check and update the app to the latest version Through the Play Store or App Store, as the availability of this feature may vary by region and device and even updates, which may not have been applied and may have to be done manually.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, has described the feature as a step forward in the development of the application. Although it may be considered Minor improvements compared to other previous updates, Its usefulness is undeniable, especially for users who handle a considerable amount of messages and need an efficient method to review past conversations.

The ability to search messages by date joins other features recently introduced, such as sending messages to users without a WhatsApp account, thanks to support for third-party applications. Apart from this, other news like New options for organizing and composing messages. These include commands to create bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code, which facilitate communication in both personal and business contexts.