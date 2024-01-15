NFL player Tyreek Hill sued for breaking model’s leg while playing in his mansion

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now being sued for injuring model Sophie Hall at a camp inside the player’s mansion. (Photo: Cara Durette/Getty Images)

one more time, tyreek hillReceiver for the Miami Dolphins, has originated led for the wrong reasons After the completion Lawsuit filed by model Sophie HallWho alleged that the receiver applied more force than he used during a blocking drill, causing his leg to be broken.

The allegation is related to a American football camp organized by Hill, whom the model met when the recipient contacted her son to invite her to the camp. there is a demand for attack and neglect,

a sporting accident

According to the lawsuit, Hall was at a training camp to which she was invited by the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver. There, In the blocking drill, the model would have pushed the playerWhich caused laughter and comments from those present.

Hill would have asked Repeat the exercise but change positions. And later Hall will bear the first load of the player, this he let go with all his mightDue to which Hall’s right leg was fractured.

“Tyreek Hill, National Football League superstar, perennial selection for Pros Bowlfirst team all Pro And world-class athlete, nicknamed ‘Cheetah’ Incredible combination of power and speedMakes his living by humiliating and outperforming his opponents on the football field.

“unfortunately, After being ‘humiliated’ in front of friends and family When her friend Sophie Hall pushed her back during a friendly soccer practice,Tyreek became angry and forcefully and decisively pushed Mrs. Hall away.He suffered a severe fracture of his leg,” the lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail reads.

Additionally, the lawsuit also includes photos Text messages that Hill may have sent to Sophie Hall A day after meeting him, as well as Fbroken leg ottos and plates Showing hurt.

Hill is in the grip of a storm

In contrast to his on-field success, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has battled several off-field issues throughout his career. (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

it This is not the first time Tyreek Hill has been accused. Of breaking the law, and in particular, of hurting a woman. the receiver was Retired from Oklahoma State in 2014 To violate his then girlfriend, who was pregnant. Hill pleaded guilty and was released on bail for three years.

After him, Hill was also suspended by the Chiefs in 2019 so fiance will record it Saying that he and his son “should be afraid of him”.However there were no criminal charges.

Last year he faced another legal issue Employee beaten at Miami port When he asked her to get off the boat and there was an argument over fishing. Hill will too tried to intimidate the employee Mentioning that “he was a Dolphins player” and “he could buy a boat if he wanted.” On that occasion he reached an agreement with the attacking subject.

If the claim is successful, except to comply with legal processThe player will have to be alert for this also possible suspension Of the NFL. On the field, Tyreek Hill is having his best season as a professional 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns,

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: #dolphin Tyreek Hill settled a paternity suit with one of his mother’s four children and admitted he is the biological father of a one-year-old boy. Lackner initially argued with Hill for an offer of only $2,500 per month, which he described as ‘grossly inadequate’… pic.twitter.com/bY7awXCImd – Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) 28 February 2024

Needless to say, it hasn’t been an easy offseason for the catcher. As if that wasn’t enough, a Hill’s house burned down When a minor was playing with a lighter inside the property, he had access to Paternity arrangement with fourth woman,

up, player He filed for divorce from his current wifeKeita Vaccaro, two months after the wedding, although he mentioned that it was about Your legal team’s mistake And later I withdraw the case,

a very common problem

cases of Domestic violence or attacks on women is nothing new For NFL players. Last year, names like von millerDrew Ogletree and Justin Ross He was prosecuted for violence against women.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller is another player who has had trouble with the law in recent months. (Photo: Cooper Neal/Getty Images)

was a particularly difficult case chad wheeler Former defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks. wheeler was He was arrested after his ex-girlfriend called the emergency room in fear for her life And several police officers were required to arrest him in 2021. The Seahawks released him the next day and he did not find a team after that.

in recent decades, NFL has tightened its code of conductHowever, if he is found guilty of breaking league guidelines and receives communications from former players, he will be suspended. there’s still a lot left to do.

