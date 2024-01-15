How to achieve well-being in times of uncertainty?

In a fast-paced and challenging world, mental health has become an important issue. According to the World Health Organization, more than 280 million people globally suffer from depression or anxiety.

In the Ecuadorian context, due to the increase in insecurity and resulting political and social uncertainty, mental health becomes essential. According to Public Health Ministry data, depressive disorders affect about 4.6% of the adult population, ranking the country eleventh in the region.

This situation worsens in an environment where civil insecurity creates anxiety and tension among the population. Dr. Gregory Celis, expert in critical medicine and medical director of Laboratorios Bago, comments that depression has its origins in a complex interaction of factors, including hormonal changes, genetic influences and psychosocial elements, such as stressful situations in emotional or work life .

As a result of these many factors, depression patients may experience changes in appetite, sleep disturbances, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, specific pain, and even frequent thoughts of death.

On the other hand, anxiety can arise from chronic stress, trauma, environmental conditions, biological imbalances and genetic factors, the doctor explains. And associated symptoms include nausea, difficulty breathing, nervousness, excessive sweating and sudden fear. Which significantly affects the quality of life of people suffering from this disorder.

However, despite the difficulties that a patient with depression or anxiety may face, there are many comprehensive treatments that focus on helping the person recover their quality of life. However, it should be emphasized that these treatments are individualized and adjusted according to the needs of the patient, explains the expert.