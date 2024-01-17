How to Add Impact to Physical Activity to Keep Bones Strong, According to Experts

We found that effects that were at least equivalent to brisk walking were associated with better preservation of bone mineral density

(Ernie Mundell – HealthDay News) -do some exercise pressure on bones during exercise or daily activities some may bear fruit Bones become stronger as you age, makes a suggestion Investigation recent. The study focuses on a An important part of the anatomy of the hip joint is called the femoral neck.

Finnish researchers found that Mostly sedentary people between 70 and 85 years of age Maintained or achieved bone strength in the femoral neck after One year exercise program.

was the key Intensity and “impact” of physical activity. For example, people who ran or walked fast benefited much more than those who walked Normal rhythm. yoEven in your 70s and 80s, it’s easy to incorporate this type of activity into your daily routine, the study’s co-authors said. Tuuli Suominen.

“It is possible to incorporate more high-intensity activity into your daily life in small bursts, such as brisk walking and climbing stairs,” said Suominen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland. “Leap-like effects can be achieved even without an actual jump by first rising on your toes and then falling down on your toes.” heel,

As physical activity decreases with age, so does bone density and integrity. Can this decline be stopped or slowed? To find out, researchers had 299 largely sedentary men and women ages 70 and older participate in a one-year program focused on muscle strength, endurance, balance and flexibility training.

The program started easily and progressed to more vigorous activities, and the amount and intensity of physical activity was monitored before and after six months of training. The Finnish team also used high-tech X-ray technology to track the bone density and structural properties of the femoral neck of the hip joint.

The team reported in the January issue of the journal Bone that “more moderate and higher intensity daily physical activity was associated with less decline in bone mineral density” in the femoral neck.

“Even short bursts of activity can be important for the skeleton, so we also looked at movement in terms of the number and intensity of individual impacts,” study co-author Tina Savikangas explained in a university news release. “

“For example, walking and running have different intensity of effects,” said Savikanga, who is also a postdoctoral researcher at the university. “We found that effects that were at least equivalent to brisk walking were associated with better preservation of bone mineral density.”

