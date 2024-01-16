Goodbye to WhatsApp on these cell phone models starting in February

The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
yoPhones 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE and 6S PlusWere released before 2016, which are more than seven years old.
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
yoPhones 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE and 6S PlusWere released before 2016, which are more than seven years old.
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
yoPhones 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE and 6S PlusWere released before 2016, which are more than seven years old.
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
WATCH: ‘La Cochizu’ surprises with fearless dance weeks after giving birth to baby
in case of iPhone
l iPhone 6s Plus
yoPhones 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE and 6S PlusWere released before 2016, which are more than seven years old.
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
WhatsAppThe popular messaging application has announced that from February 2024, some phone models will be affected and will not be able to run the platform due to frequent updates that create incompatibilities with older versions.
According to the portal infobay, Among the affected models are:
SAMSUNG
lg
huawei
Sony
Xiaomi
HTC
Lenovo
Faiya
Wilko
Archos and ZTE
Galaxy Core
galaxy ace 2
Optimus L3 II Dual
huawei ascend mate
sony xperia m
Lenovo A820
WATCH: ‘La Cochizu’ surprises with fearless dance weeks after giving birth to baby
in case of iPhone
l iPhone 6s Plus
yoPhones 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE and 6S PlusWere released before 2016, which are more than seven years old.
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito
WhatsAppThe popular messaging application has announced that from February 2024, some phone models will be affected and will not be able to run the platform due to frequent updates that create incompatibilities with older versions.
According to the portal infobay, Among the affected models are:
SAMSUNG
lg
huawei
Sony
Xiaomi
HTC
Lenovo
Faiya
Wilko
Archos and ZTE
Galaxy Core
galaxy ace 2
Optimus L3 II Dual
huawei ascend mate
sony xperia m
Lenovo A820
WATCH: ‘La Cochizu’ surprises with fearless dance weeks after giving birth to baby
in case of iPhone
l iPhone 6s Plus
yoPhones 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 6S, SE and 6S PlusWere released before 2016, which are more than seven years old.
To avoid data loss, users are advised to backup their messages.
The process is simple and can be done from the phone’s settings or from the Settings section of the application. The data will be stored in the cloud, allowing it to be downloaded when changing phones and continuing the conversation.
in the matter of WhatsApp In iPhoneYou can follow the following procedure to create a backup:
Open WhatsApp.
go to Settings.
Open the ‘Chat’ option.
Select backup options.
Click on Make a copy now.
Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
Backup will be uploaded to account Google Drive Connected.
How to create a backup on WhatsApp
If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup copy. The procedure to be followed in this case is as follows:
1. open WhatsApp,
2. Go to Settings.
3. Open the ‘Chat’ option.
4. After that select the backup option.
5. Click on Make a copy now.
6. Wait for the process to complete, which may take about 30 minutes.
7. The backup will start uploading to the Drive account linked to Google.
WATCH: ‘Juanchi’ sparks controversy by sharing a daring video with his ex Yonuelito