Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic dies of heart attack at 46

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, 46, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

the warriors said so Milojevic died Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City After being admitted to the hospital the night before.

“We are completely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said., as part of a statement. “This is a shocking and tragic blow to everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends and all of us who had the incredible pleasure of working with him.”

The NBA postponed the Warriors’ game against the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday After learning of Milojević’s hospitalization.

Milojevic joins Kerr’s coaching staff with the Warriors in 2021 and was a highly respected and popular coach in the NBA and international basketball communities. His main duties with the Warriors were to work with the team’s forwards and centers.

As a coach, he led Budućnost to professional league titles and national cups in Montenegro and national cups in Serbia. He also coached Mega in the Serbian League. The two-time NBA MVP was closely involved with the early development of Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.,

As a player, The 6-foot-7-inch, 250-pound Milojević was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic Basketball Association. and led the league in scoring twice. They also won the Yugoslavian Cup and EuroBasket titles in 2001.