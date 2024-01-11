How to control food cravings: nine tips from an expert news from mexico

Mexico City.- Through a video, the renowned Dr. Carlos Jaramillo, expert in functional medicine, addresses the challenge of control. Concerns related to eating habitsGive valuable advice to improve the quality of life.

Below we present nine ways he suggests to control anxiety about eating:

Moderate sugar intake:

Reduce your intake of added sugars and artificial sweeteners, choosing healthier alternatives like monk fruit or pure stevia.

Control meal frequency:

establish a pattern of eating three meals a day To regulate hormonal production and improve control over anxiety.

Avoid chewing gum:

Get out of the habit of chewing gum, as some contain up to 4 artificial sweeteners that can trigger unwanted hormonal reactions.

Prioritize hydration:

Opt for fluids like water or black coffee instead of sugary drinks to provide a feeling of satiety and control anxiety.

Increase Healthy Fats:

Include healthy fat sources such as nuts, avocados and olive oil in the diet to reduce insulin stimulation.

Increase Protein:

Increase protein intake to 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight along with regular exercise to prolong the feeling of satiety.

Control carbohydrate intake:

Maintain a balance in carbohydrate intake, prefer vegetable options and reduce the intake of foods with added sugar and starch.

Avoid irresistible temptations:

Knowing that consuming small amounts of intoxicating foods can lead to loss of control, this should be avoided.

Fight boredom the healthy way:

Deal with boredom with alternative activities such as walking, exercising or any other distraction that helps relieve those brief moments of anxiety.

These suggestions from Dr. Carlos Jaramillo provide a practical, scientifically informed perspective for those Try to Manage Anxiety About Eating And improve your eating habits.

Below, we share the expert’s video so you can understand the topic in depth worry about eating And learn in detail about these nine strategies to deal with it.