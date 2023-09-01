The best streaming devices of 2024 for your home entertainment

Note one New Year’s resolution you won’t regret: Upgrade your home theater system and get rid of your cable TV contract with these streaming devices. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you want a reason to be happy this 2024? The days of needing a cable TV subscription and paying hundreds of dollars for Blu-ray are over! Now, everything worthwhile is available through streaming platforms. streaming And you don’t even need a decoder or a new television to enjoy it.

A streaming device can give you everything. When you connect it to your computer, usually via a basic HDMI connection, you can immediately sit back and enjoy all the movies, series, comedies, and everything else you can watch.

which device streaming Purchase? Lucky for you, we’ve tested a few on our TVs to determine which one is the best. Below, you can find all the details so you can choose the most convenient option to create your own smart home theater.

some of our equipment streaming Favorites are the most affordable, like Roku. Its software is very easy to use, has a friendly home screen and is compatible with all major services. streaming: We mean Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.

US$39 on Amazon

Roku Express 4K+, Streaming Device. (Photo: Amazon)

The Roku Express 4K+ offers a ton of benefits and features at a good price. This is one of the tools streaming Inexpensive with 4K HDR capability and also compatible with the Apple ecosystem and AirPlay formats.

“I’m so impressed!!” said one happy person who wrote a five-star review. “I have a big old Samsung TV in my room that my dad got for free. I’ve been using it with an older Roku for years, but it started to slow down and have problems. I went out and bought a new small Vizio TV, but its performance was so poor that I returned it within a day. I decided to try this Roku on my old Samsung television. All I can say is: Oh my God! This makes my television work like new and has saved me a lot of money. If you are in a similar situation or looking for a good alternative, don’t hesitate, give this Roku a try. It’s incredible for its cost: it produces like-new images and quality, and it’s extremely fast. I’m 21 and I don’t often write reviews, but in this case I had to.

US$39 on Amazon

If you like Roku devices, but prefer a more stylish design, this model is best suited for you. It has all the features of Express 4K+ and also includes support for Dolby Vision HDR.

US$39 US$50 on amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K. (Photo: Amazon)

One big advantage of 4K streaming sticks? Your wireless receiver is designed with distance in mind, so it will work even in the most distant rooms router, We also like its remote control with a hands-free system that will allow you to use voice commands. And you won’t have to worry if your TV remote gets lost among the couch pillows: You can search for it by calling through the Roku and it will start beeping.

One five-star review says: “I moved from using my old Samsung Smart DVD player with a very limited app selection to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, which leaves virtually any app you want available to you. I love being able to add apps using a TV, computer, or phone. He stick to It is hidden, connected to the HDMI port on the back of the television. I didn’t realize until it was delivered to me that it had to be plugged in directly, but I can use it with the USB port, which is also on the back of the TV. The remote control is impressive: simple and easy to use, but packed with features. The price is very reasonable, especially compared to other devices. streaming,

US$39 US$50 on amazon

Chromecast with Google TV is a great option for those using the Google ecosystem. Also: You can say “Hey Google”!

US$44 US$50 US$50 on Amazon US$60 at walmart.com

Chromecast with Google TV. (Photo: Amazon)

We like the Google Chromecast Assistant’s voice search because you can search for movies and shows by actors’ names, for example. We also love that this TV stick integrates with Google Photos – you’ll be able to add your favorite images to the carousel slideshow! If you are a fan of YouTube or YouTube TV, there is no doubt that this device is suitable for you. streaming perfect for you.

One Chromecast customer said, “It was easy to setup and install!” “My TV didn’t even have a working remote, so I sold my old Fire Stick for this and now I can turn it on, see all my apps streaming And even cast to TV easily from both my Android and Apple phones. Power, mute, volume, etc… everything works from a single device and remote control! If you don’t have a Smart TV with the option streaming…Buy It! you will not regret”.

US$44 US$50 US$50 on Amazon US$60 at walmart.com

If you have Alexa in your home, you’ll want to choose the Fire TV. This is our favourite.

US$45 US$60 on amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max. (Photo: Amazon)

4K Max supports Dolby Vision and has a frame-by-frame feature for viewing images from your security camera. Of course, it also includes Alexa to manage your viewing preferences and take care of all your content searches. Without a doubt, this is the best option if you are a big fan of Amazon Prime.

One satisfied buyer said, “The new Fire Stick is a significant improvement over previous versions.” “Installation is easy, like transferring the contents of your old Fire Stick. The price is great. I recommend replacing it with the previous version as the price is not bad at all with the trade-in program. In fact, I recommend upgrading all previous versions of Fire Stick to the new and improved version. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 is a big improvement, no buffering issues so far! 4K HDR looks amazing on my new 65 inch LG! Completely satisfied with this new Fire TV Stick. Major modifications to the remote are included! Easily access Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and of course Amazon Prime Video. Voice recognition is great – Alexa will find everything for you.

US$45 US$60 on amazon

It is the reference component for Apple device enthusiasts. As is typical for the brand, its user interface is noticeably prettier than its competitors and it has updated the remote control to make on-screen navigation faster.

US$147 at Amazon, US$125 at Adorama

Apple TV Wi-Fi 4K with 64 GB storage (3rd generation). (Photo: Amazon)

You can also ask Siri, “What did they just say?” This scene will replay with subtitles while watching the movie. Apple TV is a device streaming There’s also native support for gamers through Apple Arcade and for Apple’s Fitness+ training program.

One buyer called it a great product from Apple, saying, “My experience with the regular Apple TV has been life-changing.” “Smart TV apps are usually terrible in every way and don’t guarantee 4K quality (at least with LG), so as soon as I set up this Apple TV 4K, I felt rewarded. My TV is finally living up to its 4K potential! Setup was incredibly easy, as is often the case with Apple’s entire product line. The remote control has a new all-metal design that’s thicker and heavier than the previous generation, so it feels great to hold in your hand. The ergonomics of the buttons have also improved. It’s a good product that’s worth it.”

US$147 at Amazon, US$125 at Adorama

nicole lee

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

You may also be interested. In video: “7 simple tricks to avoid compulsive shopping,