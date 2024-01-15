How to deal with allergies in spring? doctors suggest

The spring season in Puerto Rico began with a high prevalence of environmental allergies, increasing the incidence respiratory diseasesEspecially in people with a tendency to these conditions.

Aeroallergen measurement station is located Caguas Spore levels found this Friday have tripled, which could affect people with asthma and allergies, doctor warns benjamin bolanosAssociate Professor, Department of Microbiology, U.S. Medical Sciences Complex (RCM) University of Puerto Rico,

“In addition to high levels of fungal spores, we also have high levels of tree pollens in Caguas”The Director of the Aeroallergen Station of the Allergy Bureau of the U.S. Reported American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Who settled in San Juan and Caguas.

The scientist stressed that high levels of these two allergens can trigger respiratory and allergic conditions like asthma, rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis and atopic dermatitis.

“Many patients begin with nasal and superficial mucosal congestion. “This makes them more likely to become congested and many end up suffering from infectious sinusitis or allergic rhinitis.”On his part, the doctor explained ricardo fontanet,

According to the pediatrician, many allergies occur when there are pollens and fungi in the environment, in addition to when it rains and spores are released. He Saharan dust mass of sand particles transported from or AfricaAs well as building materials or animal particles, were some of the allergens mentioned by Fontanet.

Nasal congestion, itching in the nose and eyes and runny nose are some of the early symptoms, which if not treated can lead to other complications like infectious or bacterial sinusitis, he said.,

“In usa“We talk about allergies indoors and outdoors, but here, with the windows open, whatever’s outside comes in,” he said, between April and the summer months, typically during these months. A peak is reflected. ,

The pediatrician warned that if the person has nasal congestion, green mucus, headache, general malaise, and fatigue, with or without a high fever, they should go to their doctor for evaluation and to rule out any other conditions. .,

“It could be a complication of something else (another disease) or a similar thing (another condition). Similarly, if you have had allergies for a long time, you should visit your primary doctor, pediatrician, internist or allergist and proceed with treatment or testing (as may be necessary) from there,” he said.

while the doctor rafael zaragoza He highlighted that high pollen season directly affects the eyes, nose, throat and lungs. He explained that in people with allergies, it affects the upper part of the nose and eyes, which can lead to chronic sinusitis and nasopharyngitis, or upper airway infection that affects the nose.

For this reason, allergists urge people with respiratory problems to use prevention measures that act as a protective barrier, such as masks and goggles. Additionally, they highlighted the use of preventive pharmacotherapy regimens, especially if they will be outdoors. He indicated that in more severe cases, immunotherapy treatments or allergy vaccines may be administered a week or two before peak allergy season begins.

“The problem in Puerto Rico is the bombardment of Saharan dust, which is more prevalent and regular, and which contains 13 irritants and 11 allergens,” he said.

The allergist urged the public to pay attention to air quality reports produced in news programs or applications about weather conditions, among which he mentioned radar. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,

“People get used to living with allergies, but when you become dependent on one medication regularly or use more than one, or when your quality of life begins to change,” Zaragoza said. Then it’s time to seek help and treatment.”

He said the condition of many people suffering from reflux, rhinitis and asthma can become complicated without adequate treatment. He highlighted that, at times, these conditions weaken people’s immune systems and lead them to suffer from other respiratory conditions, such as COVID-19 and mycoplasma.