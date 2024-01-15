Djokovic announces separation from his historic coach with whom he won 12 Grand Slams: “Thanks for everything, friend”

Novak Djokovic confirms that he will stop working with his former coach Goran Ivanisevic

This news shocked the tennis world. Novak DjokovikWinner of 22 Grand Slam tournaments throughout his career, Confirmed that he has parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic after working together for six years In which he won 12 titles in major tournaments of the men’s professional circuit.

“I remember clearly the moment when I invited Goran to join my team. It was in 2018, and Marion and I wanted to do something new and bring some magic to our pairing with service”, these were the first words that Noll used in his farewell letter to remember that The arrival of the Croatian tennis legend was like joining them. Employee.

He said in relation, “We brought not only service, but also a lot of laughs, a year-end No. 1 ranking, record-breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals).” It was a crop of success for the former player who was crowned Wimbledon champion in 2001.

Djokovic’s decision comes two weeks after playing his last match at the Indian Wells Masters in which he lost to Italian Luca Nardi in the second round. Apart from that collapse, the start to the 2024 season was not what the Serbian had hoped for Lost in the semi-finals of Australian Open -The Grand Slam where he won the most titles against- Janic Sinnerthe latter champion, and was again absent from the Miami Open.

One of the photos that Djokovic used in his Instagram publication to commemorate his relationship with Ivanisevic

It should be remembered that, until Ivanisevic’s arrival, the 36-year-old Serbian player was working with Marian Vajda (who is not currently there), when he called upon the former Croatian player with whom he had achieved the difference in his side. . fight against iconic games Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Becoming the all-time winner in men’s tennis.

In addition to the sporting victory, both had to face the whole conflict that arose from Djokovic’s decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which, for example, cost him the tournament’s first Grand Slam Was deported from Australia before the start of the . , Season.

,Who am I to be angry with him? He is the best player in the history of tennis, Sometimes I can only be angry at him when he yells at us for no reason. Even when he loses a match he always tries and gives his best. But it’s not easy to deal with him when he’s losing,” Ivanisevic once said about his relationship with one of the most glorious rackets in the history of the discipline.

“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our chemistry on the court had its ups and downs, but our friendship always remained strong. Sefinjo, thanks for everything buddy. I love you,” Djokovic wrote on his Instagram account to end a relationship that was pivotal to his career.

Ivanisevic with the Serbian with whom he began working in 2018

