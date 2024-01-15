How to Deal with Loneliness Successfully

Loneliness is a natural human experience, which you definitely have.

experienced at some point of your life. But, although this is true, the fact is that, if we do not know how to manage it, it can have serious consequences, both physical and psychological.

Here we start from the fact that we must know how to differentiate between

One is voluntary loneliness and the other is imposed., The second is much worse, because it is society’s denial of relationships with other people, which can feel like rejection and can ultimately be very harmful to personal well-being.

But, on the other hand, if you need to be alone, but at the same time you do not know how to do it, you can also use the same tricks that we tell you to improve this feeling. In any case, be

The key to looking at loneliness positively



Whether social (lack of social relationships) or emotional (lack of meaningful relationships), it can lead to depression, worsening physical health, increased cortisol, and weakening of the immune system. It is as if it is a disease, but there is a solution if you follow the following keys.

Recognize and understand loneliness



Surely you have heard the phrase “If you have a problem, the first thing is to recognize it”, because it is the same in this case. We must name what we are feeling, as this will help us manage our emotions better. The more you try to hide it, the worse the results will be, so accept the process and keep your sights focused on positive change.

be patient



This is a quality that has to be worked on, no matter what. Change may take time to come, turning into a slow and often tedious process, but it will go through various stages until the objective is reached. Don’t be discouraged, because if you fall into negative thoughts you will never achieve success.

seek professional help



No matter how hard we try, sometimes we can’t do it alone, and that’s completely normal. It’s okay to express your feelings to someone, to tell them how you feel if you can’t express yourself. In addition, the professional will give you a series of guidelines and exercises to do at home, which will allow you to experience the process with a better perspective.

be comfortable with yourself



is mandatory. This is one of the essential steps in life, which applies to any situation you find yourself in and can only be achieved by being alone. Learn to listen to yourself, recognize your faults and virtues and love yourself with them. This way you’ll put your personal values ​​into perspective and know what you really want in life.

Make plans regularly



We know it’s an unpleasant and very uncomfortable feeling, but it shouldn’t force you to stop. You have to keep doing activities, even if you are alone. Go to a movie, go for a run in the park, or have a drink at a café. Don’t leave anything out of loneliness, because if you lock yourself in the house then everything will become very difficult for you.