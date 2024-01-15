AT&T customers affected by telephone service outage will be compensated

After thousands of people in the United States were left without communications last Thursday, the telephone company AT&T reported that it would compensate its customers after a wireless network failure that caused telephone and Internet service for up to 12 hours in some areas. Was interrupted.

“To remedy this situation, we have contacted potentially affected customers and automatically applied a credit to their accounts,” the company said.

According to AT&T, affected people will receive a $5 credit to their AT&T WirelessSM account. “We will pay them the average cost of a full day’s service,” the company explained in a statement.

Offer does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid or Cricket. The company detailed that the compensation credit will be applied over two billing cycles.

“We are taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. Our priority is to continuously improve and ensure that our customers remain connected.”

AT&T said the hours-long outage of its US mobile networks appeared to be the result of a technical error and not a malicious attack.