How to get the perfect flour and use it to prepare some delicious gorditas

chubby belong to Most Popular Mexican Dishes And we have loved ones. There are many options for places where we can find them and enjoy them, but making them at home is also one of the best options, not only because they are more delicious, but also because they are more Are healthy. Although the dough can be a problem when making it, making a perfect dough is not complicated and we will tell you some details.

something extremely curious about chubbyWhich however is one of the most common and popular, one of pork rind stuffingBut this is not the only one with which they can be enjoyed and these are editions Of beansSudadero or any other stew you can think of, as they lend themselves well to it.

Tips for making good dough for gorditas

It is very important that you mix your Mass with hot water, This is why it is important for you to have a soft and moist texture. Also if you don’t have round mold to cut chubby We recommend using some glasses for this. It is important that when adding the stuffing, you do not add too much of it, as there is a risk of it not cooking properly.