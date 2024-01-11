Do you have intestinal parasites? You can eliminate them naturally with this plant

Intestinal parasites cause infection and discomfort and can spread in unsanitary environments. Credit: Shutterstock

parasite Are microorganisms Those that live inside living beings and feed on them, in the case of intestinal worms, they live inside the intestines and have the ability to reproduce, which causes discomfort and infection in people who have it.

These types of microorganisms can be found anywhere, mainly in people with health deficiencies. The most common intestinal parasites that are commonly found inside the intestines are pinworms and giardias.

Today I found out that there is a medicinal plant which can help fight naturally Intestinal parasites, it is known as Altamiza And its scientific name is Tanacetum parthenium (L.) Schultz-Bipp,

It is a shrub from 30 cm to 1 m high, has an unpleasant odor, is sparsely hairy, and may have a simple stem or branch from the base. Its green leaves are numerous and divided into long and irregular pieces. It has a set of yellow flowers placed on a disc, where around it are flowers which have a white petal in the form of a tongue.

This plant is Eurasian native Credit: PlantNet/@Rosalyn Jones

Is Original Of Iran, Iraq and Europe, One of its medicinal uses is eliminate intestinal parasites Due to which there is itching in the rectum, due to which the anus becomes red, there is restlessness and loss of appetite, to cure it mixture of plant leaves and flowers also called as Santa Maria ground with leaves Teacher And sootTheir combination is implemented by rectal tract According to information published in an article by the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, twice a day (INPI,

The extract of the said medicinal plant is also used to provide relief to many types of digestive disorders and other inconveniences. It is believed to be effective in treating stomach cramps, stomach or intestinal pain and is used in cases of bile or spleen problems. Furthermore, its use is common in conditions of diarrhea and dysentery, to act as a digestive agent and to counteract vomiting and other stomach disorders.

In some areas of Mexico such as Chiapas, oaxaca, Warrior, morelos, cdmx, Tlaxcala And veracruzAltamiza is traditionally used folk medicine To treat diseases related to women’s Health, The infusion prepared from the branches or flowers of this plant is used for its emmenagogue properties, which regulate or facilitate menstruation, as well as for its antispasmodic action in cases of dysmenorrhea and menstrual cramps.

The digestive properties of tall grass are used to treat colic and other stomach related disorders. Credit: PlantNet/@DavidHocken

Furthermore, its use is common in practice Temazcal Baths During pregnancy and postpartum stages, to speed up the birth process and promote more effective recovery, to prevent complications and pain associated with postpartum.

Within the traditional medicine of Puebla, the administration of Santa Maria infusion is suggested, as well as washing the affected areas using decoctions made from arnica, skunk epazote, marjoram and other native plants such as donkey’s ear, white Connects Lily and Lily. Black, whose species is not registered. The practice is specifically aimed at treating “women’s michikahues”, described as a condition resulting from having sex during menstruation.

In many areas of the center of the country, the plant is part of the traditional treatment for a disease known locally as bad wind, which manifests itself through symptoms such as cooling of the body, tearing, palpitations or vomiting. In the most severe cases of this disease, the most common remedies include cleaning the affected person, using branches of Santa Maria and other plants such as pirule, sky, jarilla, francisquitos, sheep’s tail, peach, shell rose. , rue, field dog and fennel.