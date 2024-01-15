How to lose weight without exercising every day?

Experts said this is good news for people who find it difficult to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

(Dennis Thompson – HealthDay News) — People can reduce weight Even if they pack everything your weekly exercise In a day or twoA recent study shows.

Guidelines recommend that people perform At least 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous exercise.

“Weekend Athlete” Researchers report in the February 20 issue of the journal Obesity that people who exercise one or two days a week can lose the same amount of weight as people who do shorter sessions over more days.

Researchers said this is good news for people who find it difficult to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

“The weekend warrior pattern is worth promoting in individuals who cannot meet the frequency recommended in current guidelines.”said study author Lihua Zhang, a health care researcher at the National Center for Cardiovascular Disease at Fuwai Hospital in Beijing.

Zhang said office workers, bus drivers and other workers who have to sit for most of the workday could benefit from this approach to exercise.

“Such people have difficulty completing their exercise plans in daily life to compensate for the danger of a sedentary lifestyle, but they also have less free time to go to the gym.”Zhang said in a magazine news release. “Our study may provide them with an alternative option to stay fit.”

in studies, Researchers analyzed data from more than 9,600 participants In the Annual American Health and Nutrition Survey from 2011 to 2018. The age of the participants ranged between 20 and 59 years.

The survey results showed that approximately 772 people followed the Weekend Warrior exercise pattern, 3,277 participated in a regular physical activity pattern that met the guidelines, and 5,580 were sedentary.

The results showed that the weekend exercise and regular exercise groups had less belly fat, waist circumference, body fat mass and body mass index than the inactive ones.

“At a high level, this study confirms the old adage about physical activity and health: Any activity is better than no activity.”said Dr. Beverly Chang, an endocrinologist at the Comprehensive Weight Management Center at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

“Specifically, the weekend warriors’ training was of higher intensity and longer duration, and higher intensity and longer duration were also associated with lower abdominal fat,” said Tchang, who was not involved in the study. “However, the main takeaway is that people should remain active in whatever way suits their lifestyle.”

more information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more information on physical activity guidelines for Americans.

Source: The Obesity Society, press release, 20 February 2024