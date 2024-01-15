Small World resumes remittances to Cuba: has the banking incident been resolved?

A week ago, Small World, a remittance agency known for its low commissions, announced the temporary suspension of its service to Cuba due to a banking incident.

The company assured this will restore service As soon as the problem was resolved and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

This Monday, the agency notified On the re-establishment of transfer service to Cuba. In a statement, Small World said: “Good news for all our customers sending money to Cuba! Services are back online. If you need assistance sending money to your loved ones, please feel free to contact our customer service team Contact.

Similarly, the platform informed its customers via email with a message saying: “We have restored transfer service to Cuba. Most transfers sent before the service interruption have been processed and will soon reach their destination. for now, AIS card payments have been temporarily suspended, We will inform you when service is restored. Thank you for your trust. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

However, there are many cases where customers have not received their money yet. One person complained: “Since January 26 I sent money to Cuba and they already told me that since the 9th everything has stabilized in Cuba… They sent me a message on Friday that it It’s been resolved, my family is going on Monday.” There is money and nothing today.”

Remittances are being sent to Cuba

From Small World, they responded that the delay was caused by “a banking incident beyond the agency’s control” and promised to “complete all pending orders as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Fincimex, the company in charge of remittance processing in Cuba, has not updated again on the matter, not even through its customer service on Facebook.

A few days ago, he assured senders that “they have the possibility to cancel the shipment at any time” and “money is not wasted,

While sending bank cards to Cuba has become a solution, many Cubans are looking for alternatives to sending cash. The two most used options are Caixabank Homepay and Sendvalu, which we will tell you about in this article,



