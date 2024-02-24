How to make dough for fluffy pancakes, enough for 5 people

February 24, 2024, 1:49 pm

Updated February 24, 2024, 2:21 pm

Nicole Galvan

Editor

Do you like making dishes from scratch? Literally from scratch? We love to know how things are prepared and why the magic of cooking happens. If you’re like us, this recipe How to make dough for this Fluffy Pancakes right from the start,


Of course, if your thing is quick preparation that gets you out of the trouble, you can also use Dough for canned hot cakes.

How many pancakes does 1 box of pancake dough make?

A typical box or bag of pancake flour contains about 800 grams. If you follow the directions along with the counterparts stated by your product’s brand (they vary slightly) that’s enough for about 43 servings.



Material

for 5 people

  • 2 cups flour (wheat)
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 pinch baking soda
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • vanilla extract 1 tsp
  • 1 and 1/2 cups milk or vegetable drink

How to Make Fluffy Pancake Batter

Difficulty: Medium

  • total time
    Twenty M
  • Expansion
    10 M
  • cooking
    10 M

  1. Put the egg whites in a bowl and beat them with an egg beater or mixer until they increase in size, while continuing to beat, add the yolks and beat until they become fluffy.

    I personally like to add Saigon cinnamon powder for a delicious touch, but this is completely optional.

  2. Add the sifted dry ingredients, little by little, the milk, vanilla extract and melted butter. Keep whisking until everything is fully integrated, the balloon whisk will help integrate some air into the dough and make it puffy, plus the baking powder helps a lot.

  3. Heat a nonstick frying pan with a tablespoon of butter, add a tablespoon of dough, leave it for two minutes or until it begins to rise and bubble, then turn it over and repeat until Your dough may not be ready.

In Directo al Paladar Mexico You can also read How to make delicious rice pudding hot cakes quickly and easily

