How to prepare Clamato for micheladas that will compete with those at the stand

Before the heat in Mexico City melts us, let’s prepare all the drinks that will help us cool off even for a few moments, and as we know, drink lovers micheladas Don’t wait to freshen them up in these heat waves, we have the most sought-after complement for micheladas.
We will share its recipe How to prepare Clamato for Micheladas They will compete with those at the stand.
Tips for preparing Micheladas with Clamato
-
Try serving your Michelada in a chilled glass jar (having previously placed it in the freezer for about 30 minutes).
-
Also accompany your Clamato Michelada with a sprig of celery for garnish.
-
So that the ice does not dilute the Clamato concentrate with the Michelada, we recommend making a few small pieces of Clamato ice, so that when you feel that it is losing its freshness you can add more flavor with ice cubes .
-
Remember that the basic frosting is salt and lemon, but you can experiment with chili powder, chamoy, and flavor powders.
Material
for 2 persons
- 1 cup natural or flavored tomato juice
- 2 lemons
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Valentina Sauce 1 tsp
- 1 tablespoon valentine sauce
- 1 stick of celery
- ground piquin pepper to taste
- salt to taste
- 1 to 2 tbsp soy sauce
How to Make Clamato for Micheladas They’ll Compete With at the Stand
Difficulty: Easy
-
total time
5 M
-
Expansion
5 M
-
Mix piquin peppers and salt on a greased plate. Frost your jar with lemon juice and place it upside down on salt and pickled peppers to frost with the dry ingredients.
-
Pour the sauce into the jar, add lemon juice, tomato juice and finally beer of your choice. Garnish with a stick of celery and that’s it.
Images from fabricacsimph and freepik via freepik
In Directo al Paladar Mexico you can also read how to make the classic michelada. Three Definitive Recipes for Mexican Drinks
See all comments at https://www.directoalpaladar.com.mx