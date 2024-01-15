How to prepare Clamato for micheladas that will compete with those at the stand

Michelada is one of the typical Mexican drinks that is based on beer.

Before the heat in Mexico City melts us, let’s prepare all the drinks that will help us cool off even for a few moments, and as we know, drink lovers micheladas Don’t wait to freshen them up in these heat waves, we have the most sought-after complement for micheladas.





We will share its recipe How to prepare Clamato for Micheladas They will compete with those at the stand.

Tips for preparing Micheladas with Clamato

Try serving your Michelada in a chilled glass jar (having previously placed it in the freezer for about 30 minutes).

Also accompany your Clamato Michelada with a sprig of celery for garnish.

So that the ice does not dilute the Clamato concentrate with the Michelada, we recommend making a few small pieces of Clamato ice, so that when you feel that it is losing its freshness you can add more flavor with ice cubes .

Remember that the basic frosting is salt and lemon, but you can experiment with chili powder, chamoy, and flavor powders.