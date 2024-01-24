How to remove mold from refrigerator? This home remedy is very effective to achieve this

He fridge could be the perfect target for the presence of mold, Those small, plush-looking fungi that appear due to excessive moisture, food residues or factors that allow the build-up of rapidly spreading bacteria. Fortunately, to avoid this or, where appropriate, remove it, you can apply home remedies. very effective Which will also help in disinfecting the area.

In addition to deep cleaning and removing with it the foods that cause the spread of these fungi Home remedies Even the smallest particles will be removed and the area will be completely shiny with an excellent smell, as it should always be.

Pay attention to the following step-by-step cleaning guide to prepare it Home remedies And the way to put it, so you can remove mold from refrigerator Successfully without any carving and carving or resorting to chemical products with a certain abrasiveness.

Cleaning the refrigerator is very important

Photo: Pixabay

This is how you can remove mold from the refrigerator

Make a mixture of one cup white vinegar, two tablespoons baking soda, a splash of liquid dish soap, and half a cup of warm water. Wear gloves and apply with a recycled brush or scouring pad; Let it work for 10 minutes. To perform this cleaning, it is important that the appliance be disconnected from the power supply and that the area be free of stored food or supplies.

Clean all the walls of your refrigerator with another clean cloth soaked in vinegar and press down on the corners where the problem is. This way you will avoid fungus inside the refrigerator.

In case of trays or trays, you can remove them completely and wash them with the same mixture, drain off the excess water and let them dry, after about 10 minutes you can put them back in their respective places. And once cleaned, you can connect it to electric current.

It is noteworthy that both white vinegar and baking soda have properties that will help to disinfect and prevent the appearance of fungus/bacteria, and will also neutralize bad odors with a completely natural mild effect.

Remember to clean frequently for prevention fridge be an ideal place for the creation of mold And other types of dirt.