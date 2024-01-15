How to say goodbye to “bat wings” – health and well-being

Poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, and aging are some of the factors that contribute to experiencing physical changes, such as weight gain and/or accumulation of excess fat in the body.

In this regard, a great goal that some people over 50 have set for themselves is to eliminate sagging arms. People who want to lose weight and keep their shape have set work on that area of ​​the body as a priority.

That is why there are several exercises that are recommended to follow, as well as eating a diet rich in all the nutrients that the body needs to stay in balance.

How can you eliminate arm rolls?

Also known as “bat wings”, sagging arms are one of the main hindrances for those who want to look slim and toned.

In addition to following a diet rich in nutritious foods, it is essential to supplement it with an exercise routine to strengthen muscles. Among those recommended by experts, there are 3 major ones:

1. Push-ups

Push-ups are one of the main allies of those who want to eliminate excess fat found under the armpits. To do these, you need to place your hands on the ground along with the ends of your feet, while trying to keep your body straight.

Next, you should bend your elbows back and lower your chest toward the floor, slowly returning to the starting position. This type of routine might start with three sets of 8 to 10 repetitions.

2. Mountaineer

The basis of push-ups is a posture that is maintained in this type of physical activity. First of all, it involves keeping your body straight with your hands and feet on the ground.

Once achieved, you have to lift your foot off the ground and raise your knee until it touches your chest, taking care to keep your body aligned. Return the leg to its starting position and repeat the same process with the other leg.

3. high board

This type of exercise not only helps to tone the arms but also becomes a good ally for those looking to get a flat stomach.

The routine involves squatting on the floor, just like push-ups. The difference is that this type of activity involves remaining in the same position for a certain period of time without moving.

In these cases, you should tense your abdominals and maintain the position for 30 seconds at first, and then increase the time between each workout.