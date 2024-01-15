How to watch ConcaChampions Classic

A Mexican football classic will take place this Wednesday during the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League tournament, also known as CONCACAF Champions.

Yes, we’re talking about the classic Chivas Vs. America.

If you’re interested in watching the game we tell you everything you need to know.

chivas vs. America

The teams of Chivas de Guadalajara and Águilas del América will play the first leg this Wednesday, March 6 at 8 pm AZ time at Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Guadalajara.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday, March 13 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Where can I watch the Chivas vs. game? America?

If you are interested in watching the game live from the United States, the TUDN channel will broadcast it live on television.

Users of the VIX Premium and Fubo streaming platforms will also have access to the match.

What is ConcaChampions?

Created in 1962, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, also known as ConcaChampions, is the largest club-level tournament organized by the North American, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF).

In its 58 editions, Mexico has been the country with the largest number of clubs winning a total of 39 championships.

The top winner in ConcaChampions history is Liga MX’s Club América, who will also face Chivas today in the round of 16 of this year’s championship.

