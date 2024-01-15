How to watch ConcaChampions Classic

A Mexican football classic will take place this Wednesday during the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League tournament, also known as CONCACAF Champions.

Yes, we’re talking about the classic Chivas Vs. America.

If you’re interested in watching the game we tell you everything you need to know.

chivas vs. America

The teams of Chivas de Guadalajara and Águilas del América will play the first leg this Wednesday, March 6 at 8 pm AZ time at Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Guadalajara.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday, March 13 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

