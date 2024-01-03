Huayra R EVO, Pagani’s most impressive convertible

Pagani continues to elevate the world hypercars Now with the presentation of his latest work huayra r evoA convertible track model that pushes the boundaries of performance and marks an exciting addition to the program Art in Pistachios.

The Pagani team explored new stylistic and technical potential, resulting in a hypercar that is as exciting as it is extreme that only a few customers will be able to enjoy, those adrenaline lovers looking for a model that is as passionate about the outdoors. Combines good pacing with entertainment.

The new Pagani Utopia blurs the lines between art and cars

The inspiration is multifaceted: from IndyCar racing cars to historic Le Mans vehicles. (Photos: Pagani)



Starting with the removal of the roof, Pagani set out to develop a harmonious car with a strong character, taking some inspiration from the grandeur of the cars. le mans Which adorned the sleek and long-tailed ‘Codelunga’ prototypes of the 60s and 70s.

Pagani created the most impressive convertible: the Huayra R EVO

Under these principles, aerodynamics, design and details were carefully addressed, adhering to their own standards and those of their most demanding customers. The entire development took approximately two years in which all the needs of its buyers and partners were collected Pirelli and Brembo.

Photos: Pagani

As you can see, there was some inspiration from the times in which drivers drove convertible cars and after a lot of hard work they managed to create a car that met every requirement.

The Huayra R Evo is bold and aggressive, with careful consideration of safety and significant increases in power output, braking performance, aerodynamic efficiency and vertical load.

Aerodynamic efficiency has been improved, with downforce increased by 45% while maintaining ease of handling. (Photos: Pagani)

Several features are visible at first glance: from the front its design is more compact and aerodynamically efficient. From the front hood, belt line and side sills, the perception of lightness and efficiency is enhanced.

These features are complemented by a 190 mm rear extension, following the concept of ‘Kodalunga’ (Long tail). The wide and beautifully contoured rear hood supports the newly introduced central stabilizer fin and integrated within the spoiler.

The driving position is inspired by the most innovative applications in the world of motorsports, with a special focus on safety. (Photos: Pagani)

Incorporates overall body design Class A Carbon Fiber Of the latest generation, developed specifically for Utopia. This material improves both visual appeal and structural performance and contributes to a 38% increase in stiffness characteristics at the same weight.

At the heart of the Huayra R Evo is the one Pagani V12-R Evo Engine Equipped with the most modern technology derived from the world of competition, the new engine evolves 900 hp at 8,750 rpm and maximum torque of 770 Nm.

But performance isn’t just about raw power: it’s about control and agility. The Huayra R Evo’s advanced suspension system, consisting of traction dampers and electronically controlled active shock absorbers, ensures optimal grip and stability at every corner.

Inside the cabin, Pagani dedicated itself to safety, from six-point harnesses to fire-retardant materials and carbon fiber headrests, every detail is designed to protect and enhance the driving experience.