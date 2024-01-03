What is Gotu Kola and what is it for?

medicinal plants They provide health and cosmetic benefits. And among those that undoubtedly echo in our ears like a natural remedy: But, What is Centella Asiatica used for?

“The medicinal herbs “They are plants that people use to prevent or cure a disease,” the site spreads. Medline PlusUnited States National Library of Medicine,

Additionally, they report symptoms relief, increased energy, relaxation, weight loss, among other purposes.

But it’s worth clarifying, the health portal highlights, natural treatments are not regulated or tested like drugs.

Properties of Gotu Kola

centella asiatica or leather pennywortAccording to its scientific name, it is a climbing herbaceous plant of the family Apiaceae,

Its specialty is that thin stems and pink or white flowers, The natural habitat of this plant is humid areas with low light.

It is native to Sri Lanka, Madagascar and some areas of South Africa, but has long gained popularity in Western countries.

Centella asiatica was used in traditional medicine in China and India.

According to Sergio Domínguez Gil Cepeda, member of Medicinal Plants and Homeopathy of the Official College of Pharmacists (COF) From Asturias, Spain, used in traditional medicine, especially in China and India Healing of wounds.

this plant of ayurvedic medicine, Is known gotu kolaproperties are linked Curative, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobialinforms better than healthOf ace,

But apart from its applications medicinalstands for use in kitchenEspecially in salad.

What is Centella Asiatica used for?

it is believed that Triterpenoids and SaponinsThe main constituents of Centella asiatica, most responsible for its wide-ranging therapeutic actions, are highlighted in a publication by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).

And it also said that this herb is recommended for the treatment of various skin diseases and the following conditions:

Asian spark. It can be used in the form of cream or gel.

Relieve and cure anemia

female genital tract diseases

improve cognitive ability

Cognitive ability improves and anxiety reduces.

Regarding its consumption, it is now used in various formats, such as gels, soaps, creams, The form chosen depends on the result you want to achieve.

for external use, poultice or natural ointment,

Centella Asiatica to reduce cellulite

Many people associate Centella Asiatica with its ability reduce celluliteit was destroyed Orally or as external treatment.

The substances responsible for this “property” are Fatty acids, tannins, phytosterols and mucilage.

This herb stimulates the lymphatic system and allows it to expel waste through urine, sweat and stool.

Centella asiatica can be used to reduce cellulite through massage.

It also activates blood circulation thereby increasing skin irrigation and oxygenation.

Treatment is based on taking tablets or drops daily and massaging with creams and gels containing gotu kola about twice a week.

this technologyo Is it suitable for pregnant women Or in the breastfeeding phase.

How to Use Gotu Kola in Cooking

Centella asiatica is a Edible plant, rich in vitaminsWhich allows to prepare many healthy dishes, summary from the forum Take Care Plus,

It is used to make salad, with rice or to add flavor to other foods, such as soup or vegetables,

Infusion of gotu kola to take advantage of its properties.

It is common to use Centella to make it injection Mix two tablespoons of it in one liter of hot water and leave it.