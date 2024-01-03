Patrick Mahomes accelerates his career to catch Tom Brady as the best in the NFL game

Patrick Mahomes is on a rush to enter sports history. Minutes after winning their third championship in five years Quarterback Kansas City announced in front of the team’s fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that it is set to capture its third consecutive ring. No one has ever done that in the NFL. “tonight…

Patrick Mahomes is on a rush to enter sports history. Minutes after winning their third championship in five years Quarterback Kansas City announced in front of the team’s fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that it is set to capture its third consecutive ring. No one has ever done that in the NFL. “I’ll celebrate tonight (Sunday), I’ll celebrate it at the parade in Kansas and then I’ll do whatever I have to do to get to the finals next year and get a hat trick,” Mahomes said Sunday. The feat seems achievable for the Chiefs, who become the league’s fourth dynasty after a stunning 25-22 comeback win over San Francisco in Super Bowl 58.

In the third championship, Mahomes particularly highlighted the way it was organized. The team forced overtime with a field goal in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when they trailed 19–16. In overtime, he taught a class on a 13-play drive that culminated with a pass Touchdown Three yards. This was only the second final that went to extra time.

San Francisco players have admitted that they learned about the rules of this extraordinary room from the stadium screen. After the rules were amended, this gave each team the opportunity to be on the offensive. Kansas City coach Andy Reid, on the other hand, prepared his players specifically for this scenario with a special presentation.

The chiefs were below ten. This wasn’t the only time Mahomes forced himself to come back. This happened in their first title in 2020, also against San Francisco, and in 2023 against Philadelphia. “I’m going to try to stop getting behind by 10 in these types of games to make things easier,” Mahomes joked. It was a tough final for the champions. The team fumbled several times and Mahomes threw an interception. “I hope people remember not only our greatness on the field, but also how we did it. I feel like we enjoyed every second of it. “We have fun, we play hard and it’s not always pretty, but we fight to the end,” Starr said.

At the age of 28, Mahomes has signed with a select American football club. it connects Quarterback Along with Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Joe Montana and Tom Brady, with the best three titles ever. It took him 20 years to win six titles with coach Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. In 2020 he achieved another win with the Tampa Buccaneers, increasing his record to seven wins in ten Super Bowls played between 2000 and 2022.

In the conference call after the win, Mahomes talked about his ambition to win, citing Brady himself. “Once you win the championship and they give you these parades and give you the ring, you’re no longer the champion. You have to come back with the same mentality. I learned it from guys who have been the best of all-time,” said Mahomes, who also won his third Finals MVP, like Montana, a player who never threw an interception in four Finals wins. Brady was MVP five times.

Mahomes started Super Bowl week with some distractions. When asked if he was ready to close the gap with Brady and put himself in the same category, the player said he was not even “halfway there.” “Ask me this question in 15 years. Then we’ll see if I can get even close to seven. Seven still seems too far to me,” he told the press.

This Monday, his team joins the NFL’s premier dynasties, along with the Patriots of the 2000s, the Montana 49ers of the ’80s and ’90s and Bradshaw’s Pittsburgh Steelers, who won four titles between 1974 and 1979. Became chief on Sunday. First team to win two consecutive rings in 19 years.

The Chiefs have salvaged a season plagued by offensive errors. The Kansas star didn’t even have MVP numbers during the season. The most solid thing this year has been their defense, which proved vital in thwarting the 49ers’ Brock Purdy-led attack this Sunday. The journey began in Kansas City nba With only a 4% chance of reaching the Super Bowl. The favorites in early January were San Francisco, the Baltimore Ravens and the Bills. All of them were defeated by Mahomes and his team. “Can never be chief person or group of lesser ability, Tell them,” the three-time champion said Sunday night.

