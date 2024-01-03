Wicked: The Wicked Witch of the West takes flight in magical Super Bowl trailer

WickedThe world of The Wizard of Oz, the film adaptation of a famous Broadway musical, has been revealed in the first trailer for the Super Bowl.

As deadpool 3, Wicked One of the most awaited films of the year 2024 which has been kept silent till now. And if until now viewers had only seen a few mysterious images and other mysterious teasers, the Super Bowl was the opportunity to publish a real trailer.

So taking advantage of the promotion of the musical, the public was finally able to learn more about the film with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film, which according to its director Jonathan Chu was partially edited using Apple Vision Pro, presented the first concrete images. Wicked Looks even more magical than expected!

Trailer for Wicked Broadway brings new life to play

after the Wizard of OzAnother story deserves to be told in the land of Australia. Wicked Based on the story of the Broadway play by L. Inspired by the novel by Frank Baum. There are two symbolic characters: Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Kind Witch of the North.

But Elphaba was not always evil. Wicked Explores the friendship between two witches whose opposing personalities and differing experiences will spark sparks. Like the play, the film will also trace her youthful years, as Elphaba is rejected because of her green skin.

So we will be shown how the young woman became the “Wicked” Witch of the West. In addition to Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), the cast will also star bridgerton chroniclesJonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero.

Wicked Will be released in theaters on 27 November 2024.