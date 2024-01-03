Luis Lacalle Pou once again criticizes the Venezuelan regime: “Got out your eyes, it’s a dictatorship”

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou. (EFE/Gaston Britos)

(from Montevideo, Uruguay) , He Venezuelan activist arrested Rocío San Miguel This prompted new criticism from the Uruguayan government towards that country’s governance. President of Uruguay, louis lacalle pauconsidered that decision unfair and once again defied the administration Nicolas Maduro Like a dictatorship.

You may be interested in: The Maduro regime arrested Venezuelan human rights activist Rocío San Miguel as she tried to leave the country.

,Gouge out your eyes. this is dictatorship, There are no free elections. Today again another person was detained unjustly,” the President said in a press conference this Sunday the 11th, upon arriving in the city of Melo (Cerro Largo). “He doesn’t want to say it for a reason. Because if he barks, has four legs and bites his tail…if no one tells me it’s a dog, there must be a reason.Added Lacalle Pou.

Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Omar Paganini, He told last week that he had called the country’s ambassador to Venezuela for consultations., aber da rosa, To give you details about the situation in Venezuela. “We have decided to summon our Venezuelan Ambassador for consultations to inform him about the worrying events that will make it impossible to hold free, democratic and competitive elections in that country,” the foreign minister wrote on the social network X. “

File photo of Venezuelan activist and human rights defender Rocío San Miguel, president of the NGO Control Ciudadano. (EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas)

When asked about this call, Lacalle Pou assured that da Rosa would travel to Uruguay to “tell, tell and (make) what is happening”. “He is in the eye of the government in Venezuela and it is good to get it from the first source. When something happens in a country, I read things that happen, I get information, but most of all I call the representative of Uruguay and tell him how people live there and what is happening, so that he can inform us. Can tell the daily reality. In this case of Venezuela, it is not very difficult to imagine.“, the President concluded.

You may be interested in: EU demands Maduro respect Barbados agreement: “They cannot choose their opponents”

The government intends for da Rosa to present a detailed report on the political situation in Montevideo in the coming days. This text will serve as input for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish a position regarding the validity of the electoral elections scheduled for this year. Paganini avoided answering what stance the Uruguayan government would take, but the action of calling a diplomatic representative in another country for consultations is one of the strongest signs of diplomacy. ,The fact of calling for consultation is a sign of disagreement”, he assured.

Omar Paganini, Foreign Minister of Uruguay. (EFE/Raul Martínez)



The chancellor lamented that the “democratic process” that Venezuela was supposed to go through is “in great doubt” and questioned: “We have had an isolated and authoritarian government for more than 20 years.”

You may be interested in: Sebastián Piñera’s legacy in the fight against Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela

Da Rosa was appointed ambassador to Venezuela after an eight-year absence from Uruguay’s role. The officials will arrive in Uruguay, present their report and then return to Caracas. However, this leader will leave his post in the first half of the year to dedicate himself to the presidential elections to be held in Uruguay this year.

In early February, The President of Uruguay had already marked the government’s position on Venezuela, “Clearly we are not facing free and democratic elections,” he said after his disqualification. Maria Corina Machado, Lacalle Pouw recalled that when he was opposition leader he spoke out more than once about what was happening to the Venezuelan regime. And, upon taking over the government, he expressed this to Maduro himself.

Luis Lacalle Pouw talks about the elections in Venezuela

Lacalle Pouw declared, “We do not try to take a point of view depending on whether we like a government more or less.” For him, Corina Machado’s disqualification shows that there is not “any kind of will” for elections to be transparent.

After the ratification of Supreme Court of Justice The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry released a statement on the opposition leader’s disqualification in which they expressed their “great concern” about the situation. “Uruguay views these judicial disqualifications of political opponents from holding electoral or public office with great concern, as they directly threaten the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections,” the government said.