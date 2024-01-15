‘I don’t know how to go on’

By Cassie Carpenter for DailyMail.com









Kaitlyn Dever announces that her beloved mother, Kathy Dever, has tragically passed away at the age of 53 after a 14-year battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer.

“Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long,” the 27-year-old Emmy nominee — who has 786K Instagram followers — wrote on Wednesday.

‘I am forever grateful for the special time I spent with you, dear mother. It will never be enough.’

The ice skating coach is also survived by her husband Tim Dever – who memorably voiced Barney the Dinosaur from 2000-2002 – and her youngest daughters Maddie and Jen.

‘I will be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I will move on. “You were the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for,” Caitlin wrote.

‘I’m grateful you gave me Maddie, Jane, and Dad. Because of you we will always be each other’s support.

Dever compared her late mother to ‘sunlight’ because she ‘gave me warmth when I needed it most and (whenever) I was sad, made me smile.’

‘My uncle. My life. my everything. I don’t even have words. The ‘No One Will Save You’ producer-star wrote, ‘All I will say is to express the gifts you have given me in my life, the limitless happiness you have brought, the deep, endless, love you have given me and our family. There will be no equal to unconditional love. ,

Caitlin continued, ‘Your love was everywhere. Had to have coffee with you in the morning and go shopping at The RealReal. It was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt, of course) and listening to Willie Nelson. It was like lying on your bed watching Seinfeld and listening to his infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory.

‘It was making fun of each other, it was telling you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you that anyone would be lucky to get. It was like traveling from place to place with you, because it didn’t matter where we were, we were having fun and laughing.

Dever’s Instagram post received touching condolence comments from her celebrity friends Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Ben Platt, Pedro Pascal, Rhona Pfeiffer, Rachel Ziegler, Molly McCook and Rhea Seehorn.

As the Arizona-born beauty continues to recover from her tremendous loss, her career shows no signs of slowing down.

Audiences can next hear Caitlyn voicing 16-year-old Tess Devine in Annapurna Interactive’s mother-daughter road trip adventure game Open Roads, which launches March 28.

Last month, Dever was cast in the second season of Max’s critically acclaimed hit post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, alongside Pedro Pascal (left) and Bella Ramsey (right).

The two-time Golden Globe nominee said on Jan. 9: ‘So excited to join the family!’

Caitlyn will play vengeful soldier Abigail ‘Abby’ Anderson in Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s small screen adaptation of the 2013 Sony Computer Entertainment video game.

And in December, Dever signed a contract to produce and star in Samantha Strauss’ limited series Apple Cider Vinegar, based on the disgraced Australian wellness guru Belle Gibson, who faked having cancer for profit.