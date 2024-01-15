Ronald Acuna Jr. made history in MLB

Venezuela’s 2023 MLB season Ronald Acuna Jr. This was absolutely historic. His stratospheric offensive line of .337/.416/.1012, in addition to his 41 home runs, 149 runs scored, 106 RBI and 217 hits, was unreal, not to mention 73 stolen bases in 87 attempts. These numbers led him to the inevitable: Became unanimous National League MVP,

In 2024, the gardener of atlanta braves According to the portal the projects’ statistics are as good or better than in 2023 baseball reference, the La Sabana guy will hit .306/.391/.926. He would also have 30 home runs, 30 doubles, 110 runs scored, 81 RBI and 47 steals. What a machine!





You may be interested in: At 400 feet: Juan Soto beats his distance in spring training

Ronald Acuña Jr. Historic for Venezuela

The numbers quoted above led to Ronald Acuna Jr. Top 100 MLB, MLB Network’s power rankings. Creole was one of 29 Latinos currently ranked among the 100 best players in Major League Baseball. This list was completed by:

12 Dominican.

8 Venezuelans.

5 Cubans.

3 puerto ricans

1 Mexican.

You may be interested in: Loud and clear: Jose Abreu sent a message to the Houston Astros

This recognition establishes him as the first Venezuelan-born player to be ranked first in the MLB Top 100 rankings. Other Creole baseball players who were outfielders atlanta braves Were:

22. Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

43. Luis Arraez (Miami Marlins)

56. Pablo Lopez (Minnesota Twins)

81. William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers)

82. Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals)

86. Anthony Sanchez (Baltimore Orioles)

94. Gabriel Moreno (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Without a doubt 2023 season Ronald Acuna Jr. It was one of the best for any player in the history of Major League Baseball. The large number of records set by the Patrolman will be very difficult to break in the near future.

Congratulations!