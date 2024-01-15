The most versatile hub for optimizing your Mac workflow

We analyze the RevoDoc Pro 109 Hub from Ugreen, a connection center with a USB-C port, SD slot, Ethernet, HDMI, and more.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 109 is an essential accessory for any Mac user

Apple’s Mac computers have high performance and practically unbeatable product quality, something that is clearly reflected in the MacBook Pro line with the recently introduced M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. But, unfortunately, there is a small drawback as a result of their format: They don’t have as many connections as a desktop computer might.,

That’s why most MacBook Air, MacBook Pro or Mac Mini users, among others, choose to use multi port hub To maximize the versatility of your equipment.

In this analysis we will look at the features of the UGREEN Revodok Pro 109 hub, one of the most recommended – and affordable – hubs on the market.

RevoDoc Pro 109 Hub: an essential accessory for working with Mac

The build quality of this Mac accessory is evident from the moment you hold the Hub in your hands. Best quality materials, highly polished design and large number of connections Available.

The RevoDoc Pro 109 Hub is a 9 in 1. i.e., a single supporting device Contains up to 9 connections, It has multiple USB-A ports, multiple USB-C ports, an Ethernet connection, HDMI… with different data transfer speeds.

UGREEN has implemented An advanced USB 3.2 port that achieves data transmission speeds of up to 10 Gbps, Additionally, there is a small transfer speed indication below each port to avoid confusion and facilitate comfortable and optimized workflow.

comes with A braided connector cable (USB-C) Very manageable which provides great resistance with continuous use for many years. Being USB-C, it is perfect for Apple’s iPhone 15 series which has implemented the Type C format port for the first time in history.

But the best thing about this UGREEN Hub is that it is currently available 30% off on Amazon, Its original price is 1,499 pesos and now it can be purchased on Amazon Mexico for 1,049 pesos. Don’t forget to apply the discount coupon!

data transfer speed test

We have performed a data transfer speed test with the Magic Disk Benchmark tool to check the operation of the RevoDoc Pro 109 Hub with very satisfactory results.

For testing we connected a SanDisk USB memory, specifically a 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro pendrive, and a 4GB Transcend HC SSD card. USB flash drive gained write transfer speed 79.84 MB/s and read transfer speed 328.52MB/s, For its part, the write speed of the SSD card was 5.13MB/s and read transfer speed 21.44 MB/s,

All connections to Revodoc Pro 109 Hub

Below we list all the ports and all the connections available in this interesting Ugreen Hub:

3 USB-A ports (10Gbps and 5Gbps).

2 USB-C ports (10Gbps).

HDMI connection (4K).

Gigabit Ethernet connection (1000 Mbps).

SD/TF card slot.

The RevoDoc Pro 109 Hub is compatible with a wide list of devices including iPhone 15, iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Galaxy S24 and many more. Mac OS kind of in iOS, iPadOS, Android, Windows and Linux,

price

This versatile Ugreen hub is priced at 1,599 pesos But it is currently available for sale 1,049 pesos,

Sometimes having only a few USB-C ports on a MacBook can be very inconvenient. Additionally, using a USB flash drive to transfer files between multiple devices can become a really slow and difficult process. This hub provides a much more dynamic and continuous workflowWithout a doubt a very safe bet.