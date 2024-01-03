“I just want to enjoy football again”

2024-02-08



jesse lingard He was one of many players who aimed to become a great player. However, injuries and some wrong decisions in his personal life ended his brilliant career in the Premier League and at the age of 31 he departed for a league that was little followed in the world.

He seoul fc The South Korean First Division presented the English winger this Thursday, becoming the most notable signing for the Asian country’s competition. After signing a contract whose details have not been made public (two seasons with the option of a third, according to the British press) Lingard Presented to the media at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, where the team plays its home games. “I’m looking forward to getting back on the field and winning with FC Seoul, because I’m a winner and a born competitor and I want to win a trophy while I’m here,” the attacker said during his performance.

“I just want to enjoy playing football again and bring smiles to the fans’ faces and show the Korean fans what I’m capable of,” he explained. LingardWho arrived in South Korea last Monday, and who is expected to join his new club’s training camp in the coming days. He seoul fc He is currently in Japan preparing for the new K-League 1 season, which starts next March 1. Lingard32 times with international EnglandIs without a team since leaving the summer of 2023. nottingham foresta team he signed for a year earlier Manchester UnitedIn whose mine was it constructed?