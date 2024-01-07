“I made $25 million at the expense of Messi; “Everyone wants to live here”

2024-01-07

Leo Messi It creates a sensation wherever it happens and Miami is no exception. Not only have his teammates and fans been excited since the Argentine arrived in MLS, but so have his neighbors.

After weeks of searching for a comfortable home with his family, he finally settled in Fort Lauderdale. And there you have a neighbor who has clearly benefited after arriving in the summer of 2023.

iranian youtuber patrick bet-david assures the presence of messi In residence they increased the value of homes. She says that she bought her house for $20 million, but with the footballer it is now worth $45 million.

“In the current market, I have already added $25 million to my equity thanks to Macy’s,” he says. patrick To media outlet VladTV.