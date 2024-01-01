Official confirmation and everything we know

The origin story of Cruella, the villain of 101 Dalmatians, is being told by Disney and sets the stage for the sequel. Here’s everything we know about Disney’s “Cruella 2.” What can we expect from this sequel?

tl;dr A sequel to Disney’s “Cruella” is in the works.

Emma Stone is set to reprise her role as Cruella de Vil.

The sequel could tell the story of “101 Dalmatians” from Cruella’s perspective.

Production of “Cruella 2” is still in development.

The long-awaited sequel to “Cruella”

After the tremendous success of the Disney film, “Cruella”Fans are eagerly waiting for the news of the sequel. “Cruella 2”, The original film, directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stone as Estella aka Cruella de Vil, serves as a prequel to the classic villain. “101 Dalmatians” And the foundation of a new live franchise.

Set in the late 1970s, “Cruella” tells the story of how a young orphan named Estella grows up to become a white- and black-haired fashion icon and veteran criminal who loves fur but after a traumatic experience. Hates Dalmatians. The film delves deeper into the story of Cruella de Vil as she completes the transformation “Joker”-Introducing Estella as her alter-ego and leaving the door open for the next chapter.

Recent news from “Cruella 2”

Although little information has been released by Disney regarding the sequel in recent years, Emma Stone has offered updates on progress. “Cruella 2”, In an interview, he spoke cheekily about when shooting for the sequel might begin, saying: “Let’s hope, let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later, He later confirmed that the film was still “production courseBefore expressing her love for the character of Cruella. ,It’s fun, it’s the bestStone expressed his desire to play the role again.

A casting that promises

Although nothing has been made official beyond the original announcement of the sequel, it is expected that most of the original cast will remain “Cruella” Come back. This means that Oscar winner Emma Stone will reprise the title role and Paul Walter Hauser has apparently confirmed that he will reprise the role of Horace.