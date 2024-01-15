“I missed something”: Jenna Ortega made sacrifices to become a star in Hollywood, this is a continuation in Disney

Jenna Ortega’s career is undoubtedly quite impressive. But everything in life has to be paid for. The American actress had to make huge sacrifices to reach where she is today.

Jenna Ortega, an impressive career

Jenna Ortega needs no introduction. The young American, only 21 years old, has recently caused a sensation in several productions, whether in front of or behind the camera. Shout out, Wednesday, you…It’s impossible to miss Jenna Ortega! Especially as a bonus, the young woman actively campaigns for various causes: support for immigrants, support for the LGBTQIA+ community, the fight against cancer… Despite her young age, the actress knows what she wants and what she doesn’t want and that makes her an inspirational figure for many. But perhaps you might not know that apart from all this, he also started his career at an early age.

Jenna Ortega was only 10 years old when she started playing a version of Jen Villanueva on the hit series jane the virgin, And she wasn’t even 14 when the first episode of the series came out Harley, the least of my worries on Disney Channel, in which she plays the lead role. As a teenager, Jenna Ortega joined the big Disney machine. But if this career, started at an early age, allowed him to become an important world figure even before reaching adulthood, it was not achieved without difficulty.

Sacrificing my childhood for Disney

The young woman has recently returned to the great sacrifice she had to make to achieve this career: the sacrifice of her childhood. “People have been calling me old since I was 8 years old.” She exclusively told Olivia Rodrigo face, She explains this difference with her career which started much earlier. For him, it is quite normal to gain maturity quickly “When you work and spend your whole day surrounded by a group of adults and you have to talk and work with them in a professional manner.” But if maturing early has its advantages, it also has its disadvantages, especially the feeling of losing one’s childhood.

Jenna Ortega has pointed out this teen Vogue That he recognized a little bit of himself in all those teenagers who have lost a significant part of their lives due to COVID 19. “I feel for the kids who missed out on prom, graduation and the high school experience that they normally would have had… because I think it’s a very important time in life that I missed as well. Gave.” If we may be angry about that when we know how hard the pandemic has been on the mental and physical health of young people, it’s important to note that child actors, especially those who have lived through the Disney box, Often the latter endure a particularly complex period. Orlando Brown, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez or even the first Disney child star Bobby Driscoll… they all paid a more or less expensive price for the sacrifices of their childhood and/or adolescence. If Jenna Ortega is performing very well at the moment, then we hope that this loss will not be felt much in the coming years.