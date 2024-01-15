USA, Colombia’s rivals in W Gold Cup: time and where to watch the match live

Players of the Colombian national team in the United States region. Photo: FCF

The Colombian women’s team will face a tough challenge in the quarter-finals of the W Gold Cup being held in America.

After qualifying in second place in Group B, the national team must face the local team, the four-time world champions: the United States.

Look: After humiliation in Libertadores: Nacional fans lead riots and protests

It will be a major duel for Colombia, facing the leaders of women’s football worldwide.

And, although the Colombians are clearly not favorites to reach the semi-finals, the tricolor team has something to hope for. Taking into account that on the one hand the United States does not come with its best roster, and on the other hand, it is in second place in Group B after a surprising defeat (2-0) against Mexico. Last date of group stage.

Ahead: Paul Pogba sentenced for doping: How long will he not be able to play again?

This will be the quarter final of the W Gold Cup

Apart from the Colombia women’s team match, other duels of the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup W were defined.

You may be interested in: CR7 insults fans who shout Messi’s name and gets suspended: Video

Canada will face Costa Rica, Brazil will play a classic match against Argentina and Mexico will play against Paraguay. If Colombia reaches the semi-finals, it will play against the Canadians or the Costa Ricans.

USA vs Colombia: date, time and how to watch the game live

The match between the Colombians and the Americans will be played this Sunday, March 3, at 8:15 pm Colombian time.

Like the entire Gold Cup, the match will be broadcast by ESPN and Star+.

🚴🏻⚽🏀Latest in Games?: Everything you need to know about world sport is in El Espectador