Natural Medicine Tips to Improve Circulation

He Communication Systems It is responsible for delivering oxygen and nutrients to all the tissues of the body as well as collecting deoxygenated blood to transport it to the heart. It also contributes to maintaining a stable temperature in all parts of the body. Its proper functioning is essential to maintain good health.

Beyond hereditary factors, there are Habits and behaviors that affect the condition of the vascular system In a direct manner. We must pay attention to the first signs that indicate deterioration, determine where the problem lies and address it before pathology appears.

Circulation Problems: Warning Symptoms

circulatory problems They can cause a variety of symptoms. It is important to differentiate between them, because suffering from arterial distension is not the same as suffering from venous distension.

Artery problems appear early Dizziness, fatigue, palpitations, nausea, cold skin, shortness of breath …the heart has difficulty pumping enough blood at the proper pressure to meet the body’s needs. This may be due to a heart problem or because the arteries have become clogged with fatty deposits (atherosclerosis) or hardening (arteriosclerosis).

…the heart has difficulty pumping enough blood at the proper pressure to meet the body’s needs. This may be due to a heart problem or because the arteries have become clogged with fatty deposits (atherosclerosis) or hardening (arteriosclerosis). When the problem is with venous returnThat is, in the blood sent back to the heart after passing through the capillaries and irrigating the tissues, the first symptoms are the appearance of spider veins.Heaviness and fatigue in legs, swelling in anklesTingling, night cramps, piles, sensation of heat, itching and formation of varicose veins.

changes in vascular function

The most common cause of communication problems is, on the one hand, disorders contractile function of blood vessels And, on the other hand, the poor condition of the walls of the arteries. The first is related to the activity of the autonomic nervous system, while the second depends on the metabolism and formation atheroma plaques,

Various studies, such as one published in Medicina Clinica in 2018, have shown that Effect of genetics on cardiovascular risk, especially in those suffering from an imbalance in the endogenous synthesis of ApoA1 and ApoB lipoproteins involved in fat transport. This condition increases the risk of early decline in cardiovascular function, but there are other factors that are more important.

bacterial poison , They reach the bloodstream from poorly resolved infections. Proteins obtained from some foods can also be toxic. These molecules provoke an inflammatory response that causes vascular tissue to deteriorate.

, They reach the bloodstream from poorly resolved infections. Proteins obtained from some foods can also be toxic. These molecules provoke an inflammatory response that causes vascular tissue to deteriorate. hormones , Adrenaline has a special effect on blood pressure. Sex hormones also contain it, which explains why the hormonal changes that occur during menopause are often accompanied by high blood pressure. Disorders of the thyroid gland, pancreas, adrenal and pituitary glands can also affect the vascular system.

, Adrenaline has a special effect on blood pressure. Sex hormones also contain it, which explains why the hormonal changes that occur during menopause are often accompanied by high blood pressure. Disorders of the thyroid gland, pancreas, adrenal and pituitary glands can also affect the vascular system. Metabolism and Dietary Toxins , Constipation causes metabolic waste from putrefaction in the intestine to pass into the blood, polluting it and contributing to the formation of atheroma plaques. On the other hand, these wastes cause acidification, a condition in which the body reacts by removing calcium from the bones to alkalinize the blood. As a result, it increases risk of osteoporosis And that calcium gets deposited in the arteries, hardening them and causing arteriosclerosis ,

, Constipation causes metabolic waste from putrefaction in the intestine to pass into the blood, polluting it and contributing to the formation of atheroma plaques. On the other hand, these wastes cause acidification, a condition in which the body reacts by removing calcium from the bones to alkalinize the blood. As a result, it increases And that calcium gets deposited in the arteries, hardening them and causing , mental and neurological effects, Despite how diverse and determining the physical factors that cause vascular changes may be, only when there is no emotional stress can treatment be initiated with a guarantee of success. Relaxing the nervous system may be more effective than high blood pressure medication.

Most Recommended Foods for Circulation

Food is one of the fundamental pillars of maintaining a good cardiovascular system. Avoiding toxins that can contaminate the blood is as important as containing the blood Foods that help strengthen the walls of capillaries and clean the bloodstream of waste products. Among these foods we highlight the following:

beta carotene , don’t miss orange fruits and vegetables , like carrots, peaches or pumpkins. They are precursors to vitamin A, which is needed to protect the tissue that lines the inside of blood vessels (endothelium).

, don’t miss , like carrots, peaches or pumpkins. They are precursors to vitamin A, which is needed to protect the tissue that lines the inside of blood vessels (endothelium). Garlic and Onion , They are natural anticoagulants. They stimulate blood circulation and help reduce blood viscosity. Include them in salads, creams and soups. They are more effective if eaten raw.

, They are natural anticoagulants. They stimulate blood circulation and help reduce blood viscosity. Include them in salads, creams and soups. They are more effective if eaten raw. citrus , Drink grape, lemon or pineapple juice every day. They contain vitamin C, which improves vascular elasticity, is an antioxidant and interferes with the formation of collagen.

, Drink grape, lemon or pineapple juice every day. They contain vitamin C, which improves vascular elasticity, is an antioxidant and interferes with the formation of collagen. soluble fiber Those found in other fruits and vegetables, such as oats, apples and carrots, form gels that trap cholesterol and glucose molecules, reducing their absorption into the intestines.

Those found in other fruits and vegetables, such as oats, apples and carrots, form gels that trap cholesterol and glucose molecules, reducing their absorption into the intestines. Anthocyanidin-rich fruits , such as blueberries, cherries, blackberries, strawberries, pomegranates and black grapes have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help strengthen the cardiovascular system. They also prevent the release of histamine, a substance that impairs the permeability of the lymphatic system.

, such as blueberries, cherries, blackberries, strawberries, pomegranates and black grapes have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help strengthen the cardiovascular system. They also prevent the release of histamine, a substance that impairs the permeability of the lymphatic system. Ginger , Liquefies blood and activates circulation. Add a piece of this root to vegetable creams, sauces or infusions.

, Liquefies blood and activates circulation. Add a piece of this root to vegetable creams, sauces or infusions. Walnut, They contain omega 3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory and protective effects on cell walls. They also provide vitamin B3, which promotes circulation and venous return. Include a handful of this delicious and nutritious walnut in your diet.

Venotonic infusion for circulation

Mix one tablespoon of Rusko ,ruscus aculeatus, red vine ,vitis vinifera, witch hazel ,hamamelis virginiana, horse chestnut ,aesculus hippocastanum) And ginkgo biloba ,ginkgo biloba,

Use one teaspoon of the mixture per cup of water. Boil for two minutes and let it sit for ten minutes before filtering. Take Two cups per day over a period of one to three months, you can add star anise ,illisium worm) to improve taste and 10 drops of extract horse tail ,Equisetum arvense) if you have fluid retention.

Property: Improves return circulation, prevents the appearance of varicose veins and protects capillaries.

You can complete the treatment with cream Peppermint and Cypress Essential OilsWhich provides immediate relief from pain and heaviness in legs.

Daily Habits That Avoid Circulation Problems

create one physical activity regularly. The most suitable are cycling and swimming.

regularly. The most suitable are cycling and swimming. give yourself every day almond oil massage Especially in the feet.

Especially in the feet. avoid crossing your legs When you sit and, when you can, keep them in a high position.

When you sit and, when you can, keep them in a high position. don’t sit or stand For long term.

For long term. move your legs a little Helps in blood circulation.

Helps in blood circulation. Do not wear high heels Not very flat.

Not very flat. Give hot and cold water alternately Get in the shower and finish by splashing a cool stream on your feet.

Get in the shower and finish by splashing a cool stream on your feet. Drink 1.5 liters of water a day , When you are even slightly dehydrated, blood circulation in the body decreases.

, When you are even slightly dehydrated, blood circulation in the body decreases. manage emotional conflicts And practice some relaxing activities like yoga, mindfulness, meditation etc.

Effective Supplements for Improving Circulation

From the age of 50, it is interesting to enrich the diet with some supplements that help maintain good heart condition.