“I used to look like a boy”, actress looks back on her difficult relationship with her body

This is like no other interview that Adele Exarchopoulos has presented recently. This Saturday, January 6, 2024, the editorial staff of Papotin returns to France 2. For those who do not yet know its unique journalists, let them first know that one of their pens managed to evoke tears of emotion for the singer Angel. All members of the show’s team are on the autistic spectrum papotin meetings, who also had the opportunity to question President Macron, did not fail to present to the public poignant portraits of the personalities who participated in the question-and-answer game with him. During this meeting, Adele Exarchopoulos, mother of six-year-old Ismail, born from her relationship with rapper Doums, spoke exclusively about her role with him. “A child is a big responsibility. I got it a little early, I was only 23 years old. I think I try to be an example every day.”She was able to believe.

Adele Exarchopoulos: “They shaved my head” During the interview, the actress also returned to her childhood, a period when she had difficulty accepting herself physically. “I looked like a boy, because in reality I had lice for seven years, so my parents, after dealing with me so much, they couldn’t stand it anymore. They shaved my head, so my hair became very short.”He explained. © Instagram @lepapotin Apart from her very short cut, Adele Exarchopoulos has made it known that she has had an androgynous image for a long time. “I was very thin, very flat and looked like a boy”, He added. Before closing: “No, I don’t really like my body. , Confessions that will undoubtedly help some teens who are also uncomfortable in their own skin to accept themselves more.

