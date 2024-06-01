Pitchers signed by New York Mets for MLB 2024

team of New York Mets They hired a left-handed pitcher shaun manea From free agency. Mound players looking to balance out the weak performance of the starting staff.

The metropolis could not meet the targets set last year. They had to trade future Hall of Famers at the deadline, max shazer And Justin Verlander To get possibilities.

One of the most recent movements of metswas the acquisition of louis severino For the amount of 13 million dollars. Now, with the news that broke on Sunday, January 7, he got a good deal.

New York Mets agree to terms with Shawn Mania

According to john heymancorrespondent of mlb.comProvided the following information through his profile social networks, “Sean Manea to the New York Mets”, settlement of mania That’s for another two seasons and $28 million, with an option to opt out of the contract after 2024.

They made 37 commitments (10 as a start) by 2023 san francisco giants, He won seven and lost six with a 4.44 ERA in 117 and two-thirds innings. In that span he struck out 128 opponents and walked 42 times.

shaun manea He has eight years of experience major League Baseball, He debuted in 2016 oakland athleticsThe team with which he played until 2021 was then changed San Diego Padres In April 2022.

Inauguration Staff New York Mets There’s so much depth in his face mlb 2024, Kodai Senga, Luis Severino and Mania will be men one, two and three for the upcoming campaign.

