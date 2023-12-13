“I watch every evening and note the number of correct answers I get”: Emma Stone dreams of participating in this cult game show after her Golden Globes! – Cinema News

After the Golden Globes, “Jeopardy!” , Emma Stone is desperate to take part in the popular American game show!

If we look for Emma Stone on TV, it’s more towards the Oscars, Golden Globes, and other shows like that where we can find her – and where she continues to shine, as evidenced by her performance in Poor Creatures. His recent Golden Globe nod shows that. Yorgos Lanthimos is a retelling of Frankenstein also starring Mark Ruffalo. The role could also earn him a nomination (and more) at the next Oscar: The Answer on January 23.

But there’s a different kind of show the Oscar-winning La La Land actress dreams of taking part in: In danger!, The principle of the cult American game show is simple: from the answers, candidates must find related questions.

Guest on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, Emma Stone In fact she admitted to being a huge fan of the show which she definitely wants to take part in: but be careful, she wants to take part in the original show and not the one organized for celebrities!

This is my dream, I apply every June. I don’t want to be on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’. I want to earn my stripes. I want to participate in Real Jeopardy!

Determined, the actress sends in her application every year in the hope of being selected one day: unfortunately she’s still waiting her turn…

,You have to take the exam and you can take it only once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did, they just say, ‘We’ll let you know within 9 to 12 months if you’re going to be on the show.’ And guess what, I was never on the show.,

Training every day, the actress is formal: “I watch every night and note how many correct answers I get and I swear, I might be on Jeopardy!,

Emma Stone says she dreams of being on Jeopardy and applies every June. “You can take it only once a year with your email address. So every June I take a quiz and they don’t tell you how you did it… guess what, I’m not on the show. I watch it every night and mark… pic.twitter.com/xIiClRXKjH – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 12 January 2024

Waiting for a day to witness the participation ofEmma Stone Is In danger!You can find it in poor creatures Which will be released in our theaters this Wednesday 17th January.

Find and listen to the podcast in its entirety Here,