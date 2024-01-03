“If I had known I wouldn’t have signed”: Josh Hutcherson regrets playing in The Hunger Games – Cinema News

The price of fame is sometimes difficult to digest and that was the case for one of the main actors in the “Hunger Games” saga…

The Hunger Games propelled the careers of Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. But one of the negative aspects was the constant presence of paparazzi on every street corner, paparazzi who followed him for years. And one of them deplored this invasion of privacy so much that he regretted signing up to act in the movies…

First hunger games, Josh HutchersonShe played Peeta Mellark in the series of films inspired by the novels of Suzanne Collins, followed by some notable roles in cinema, most notably in The Secret of Terabithia and Journey to the Center of the Earth with Brendan Fraser. But it was the dystopian science fiction drama that made him known to the general public.

Celebrity and privacy

The first one got tremendous success in 2012 hunger games, which grossed $694.3 million at the worldwide box office, was a mixed blessing for the actors. The three stars of the film then became real celebrities and as fast as the film took them, so did the number of paparazzi: in other words, goodbye to private life.

The following year, a sequel, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, was scheduled to be released. Josh Hutcherson Spoke openly on this topic in an interview with Daily News.

Many times people are waiting outside your house and wherever you go they follow you and then follow you to your house. I would not have agreed to all this if I had known that my freedom as an American would be taken away.

If its notoriety wouldn’t have been improved by the success of the three other films in the franchise released between 2013 and 2015, it seems the paparazzi have calmed down since then. Thus the actor continued his little journey and we recently found him in the lead role in 57 Seconds with Morgan Freeman and then in the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

saga hunger gamesIt has recently become relevant again last November with the release of its prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird, which is also adapted from a novel. Suzanne Collins, Including this last part, hunger games With over $3.29 billion in worldwide revenue, it is now the 20th highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

The original Hunger Games saga can be rewatched streaming on Prime Video. The Hunger Games prequel: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird is still showing in theaters.