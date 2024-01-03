Where to watch TODAY on TV, online and on time CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 returns – Fox Sports

Shivaj And Forge FC they look at each other face to face Lap from round 1 of CONCACAF Champions Cup From the Akron Stadium field in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

after Shivaj Recording an important win as a visitor on the Tim Hortons Field field, Fernando Gago’s team looks to finalize its pass to the next round Guadalajara, Although Forge FC This will not make things easier for you.

We give you all the information about it Shivaj Vs Forge FCgame of Lap from round 1 of CONCACAF Champions CupHe Schedule And where you can enjoy it to the fullest stay,

When and what time will Chivas vs Forge FC play?

This Tuesday, February 13, at 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time), the ball will roll off the field of the Akron Stadium when Chivas receives the second leg of Round 1 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Which channel will air Chivas vs Forge FC?

Remember that you can enjoy live and exclusively Lap from round 1 of CONCACAF Champions CuVia Fox Sports Signal.

On the other hand, if you want to see chivas vs forge fc Without any interruption, you can do it through the Fox Sports Premium screen as well as the Fox Sports Play app.

How to get to the Chivas vs Forge FC match?

The Guadalajara team comes into Liga MX with an unbeaten streak after winning three consecutive games; The Hammers, on the other hand, have not started their season in the Canadian Premier League. Despite this, its final results in the said competition were three wins and two losses in its last five matches.