If you consume these vitamins daily you can take care of your intestinal health, have better digestion and stimulate general health Health | magazine

It is necessary to consume it for the proper functioning of the body vitamins Through food or by taking supplements that help balance different systems of the body.

El Universal explains that not all people who are healthy and eat a balanced diet need to take vitamins daily in the form of supplements. There are many foods that are rich in nutrients And provide vitamins, proteins and fiber for health.

This vitamin is recommended during pregnancy. Photo: Freepik

Best vitamins for gut care

In the case of intestines, scientists agree that There are some vitamins which are used to take care of these organs., Undoubtedly, it is important to highlight that before making any decision related to changing your diet or health, you should first consult a trusted doctor, reports L’Clairin.

Vitamin D for irritable bowel: This nutrient plays an important role in regulating the gut’s immune system; When there is a deficiency of it in the body, inflammatory bowel diseases appear.

Vitamin A to boost gut protection: This vitamin is important for maintaining a healthy immune system; In addition, it is essential to maintain healthy mucous membranes throughout the body.

These are the vitamins that should not be taken together: Avoid negative effects on your body

Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid: They allow the formation and maturation of red blood cells while promoting DNA synthesis. Furthermore, its function is linked to the intestines, as bacteria in the human intestinal microbiome are responsible for synthesizing and using this vitamin for their benefit.

Vitamin C, the best antioxidant: This water-soluble nutrient is essential for optimal growth and development. It is one of several antioxidants that prevent some damage caused by free radicals. When ingested, it is absorbed by the intestine through a process called saturable active transport, increasing the amount of short-chain fatty acids, which serve to strengthen the protective mucosa of the intestine.

(yo)

We recommend this news