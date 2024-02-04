Match Summary: Pachuca vs. Xolos (3-2).

Pachuca’s Tuzos knew how to suffer in the last minutes of a match Beat For the Xolos of Tijuana (3-2, At home, Miguel Rodriguez, Oussama Idrissi and Salomon Rondon scored for the locals, while Christian Rivera and Charlie Gonzalez did the same for the visiting side.

shock of tuzos

miguel rodriguez And Oussama Idrissi was responsible for increasing the scoreboard for Pachuca during the first half. Seventeen minutes on, young Mexican scored 1-0 With a powerful shot, after an excellent collective game and an assist from the Moroccan winger.

It was Idrisi who was in charge of the execution 2-0 At minute 28′. East Seville He took advantage of Salomon Rondón’s assist to apply pressure on the left wing and save the ball. Stroked on lower left post Xolos goalkeeper: Jesús Corona.

fine for xolos

However, at 35′, Club Tijuana managed to get back into the game through a penalty. Sergio Barreto then performed a handball in the Tuzos area. Christian Rivera He was the one who thwarted Carlos Moreno’s goal score 2-1 And restore hope to the people led by Miguel Herrera.

As if this was not enough, Technical Director of Tuzos del Pachuca, Guillermo Almada was expelled At 35′ after protest and conversation with central match referee Guillermo Pacheco Larios.

Rondon and Gonzalez join

Later, on 65 minutes, the Venezuelan striker salomon rondon his pair fourth goal of the tournament Clausura 2024. The South American striker was assisted by Alan Bautista and quickly pressed to beat Chuy Corona’s goal at the end.

Five minutes before the 90th minute, Charlie Gonzalez brought the Border squad closer (23). The Paraguay striker took advantage of Kevin Castaneda’s effective filtered pass to beat Carlos Moreno with a high shot. Although it took a while for the ball to enter the goal, Zoloz celebrated with the intention of equalizing the duel.

With said marker, Pachuca managed to climb to sixth place With (currently) nine units, the match against Club Lyon is still pending. Whereas Tijuana remains bad and bad in 16th place With two points after five days.