Rachel Weisz’s 10 Best Movie and TV Show Performances

Rachel Weisz She has been a working actress for over 30 years, and yet one of her best performances was in 2023. Although she’s never been an A-lister, she’s always been attracted to interesting, difficult roles, where her characters can do anything if they believe it’s the right thing to do. Playing these types of roles, the actress’s career has been as eclectic as they come, using the old “one for them, one for me” approach that has allowed her to play a role in both Constantine and won an Academy Award for his incredible performance in the indie film detective.







This dichotomy has been with her for most of her career and continues to be so now that she’s been a part of the MCU and a repeat worker with Yorgos Lanthimos. after dead ringer, We can’t wait to see what she does next. For now, here’s a ranking of Weisz’s 10 best movie and TV show performances.





10 About a Boy (2002)

about the boy It was adapted from the Nick Hornby novel and is about Will (Hugh Grant), a playboy who likes to say he lives on an island of his own. Everything changes when she begins to befriend Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a boy who needs some help from his loved ones.

a lovely romantic display

Although she doesn’t appear until the second half of the film and plays a romantic role, the actress can create an interesting character that both Will and the audience are easily drawn to, and she plays a large part in the change the hero experiences. , where he no longer wants to be “an island”.

9 The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Stephen (Mark Ruffalo) and Bloom (Adrien Brody) are Brothers Bloom, and they deceive everyone to get money for themselves. They want to do one last thing, involving an eccentric heiress named Penelope (Weisz).

A rare, comic role

Weisz’s Penelope has a quirky personality, many hobbies, and a unique comedic outlook on the world, and the actress sells all of those qualities perfectly, while also having a flowing chemistry with Brody. This film proved that Weiss is more than capable of doing comedy, and that she should do so more often, as her tremendous delivery and unique skills get the most laughs in the entire film. The actress also learned to play some musical instruments for this role.

8 The Mummy (1999)

Mother is an adventure film where Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn “Evie” Carnahan must stop an ancient resurrected Egyptian priest from destroying the world. As they try to do so, Rick and Evie begin to fall in love.

Why The Mummy Has a Great Weiss Performance

It’s one of the best Mummy movies ever made, and was Weisz’s breakout role, as her Evie is a brave, quirky, curious librarian who is fascinated by ancient Egypt and who, as the film progresses, becomes resourceful. Also proves to be, and almost, an action hero. This was a great first big role for Weisz, and she knocked it out of the park, because the character and her chemistry with Fraser were so great, that they built a sequel around it.

7 Whistleblower (2010)

The Whistleblower release date 13 September 2010 director Larissa Kondracki Order 112

Based on the real-life story of Catherine Bolkovac (Weisz), The Whistleblower Shares a horrifying story where Bolkovac, working in post-war Bosnia, uncovers a human trafficking ring, and is fired for her efforts to expose such an evil organization.

action packed biopic

Weisz is always great at playing fierce, morally good characters who are trying to make the world a better place for those who have it worse, so Bolkovac’s character fits like a glove. The actress does justice to the real person, creating a person who doesn’t care what happens to her as long as she can help those in need, and she brings that energy to every frame of this film. And shows determination.

6 Page Eight (2011)

In page eight, Johnny Warricker (Bill Nighy) has been an MI5 agent for many years, who befriends his neighbor Nancy (Weisz), a political activist whose brother was killed by Israeli forces. When his best friend dies before he is able to make a series of documents public, Warricker doesn’t know who to trust. It turns out, Nancy might be his best ally.

a great supporting character

Weiss is great as Nancy, the woman who gets Warrick back to do the right thing, and stop playing spy games as other people want. Her character is charming, smart, and fiery, and it makes perfect sense that Warrick and she would become friends, creating the perfect supporting character for this film.

5 The Constant Gardener (2005)

detective It tells the story of a soft-spoken, timid British diplomat posted in Kenya named Justin Quayle (Ralph Fiennes). When his wife (Weisz) is murdered, he will do anything to find out what happened, even if it means exposing a case of corporate greed.

An Academy Award-winning performance

Even though we meet Weiss’s character only through flashbacks, the actress is able to imbue her with so much passion, do-it-right ethic, and fierceness that the audience completely understands why Quayle was in love with her, and she Why would he do anything? It was in his power to prove what he discovered. The actress created such a brilliant character on screen in such a short time that she even won her only Academy Award for this performance.

4 The Lobster (2015)

prawn fish release date 15 October 2015 director Yorgos Lanthimos Order 118

prawn fish It is a unique film where lonely people must find a romantic partner, otherwise they will be turned into animals and sent into the jungle. This unrealistic plot allows room for some great comedy beats and unique romantic storylines, especially between David (Colin Farrell) and Short-Sighted Woman (Weisz).

A strange character in the world of satire

The film still ranks as one of the best English-language debuts by an international director, thanks in part to Weisz’s performance. She’s strange, eccentric, charming, and curious, as the character is a simple woman in this sarcastic world, and makes you root for both her and David. She also features a fantastic voiceover narration, where she clearly explains why she loves eating rabbit. Weisz and director Lanthimos enjoyed working together so much that they repeated Favorite.

3 Defiance (2018)

Disobedience It’s all about the relationship between Esty (Rachel McAdams) and Ronnie (Weisz), two women from an Orthodox Jewish community in London, whose friendship is rekindled when Ronnie returns to the community after the death of her father. Is.

an emotional and conflicted character

This is one of Sebastian Lelio’s best films, and that’s largely due to the actress’ acting. Weisz plays Ronnie with so much passion, love and anger that she creates a unique, messy and contradictory character, who has much more inside than she tries to show on the outside. Yet her character has a love and passion for Esti that is more important to her, and it changes how she acts, and who she cares about.

2 Favorite (2018)

Favorite Tells the story of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and two women, Sarah (Weisz) and Abigail (Emma Stone), who are fighting to become her favorite, and thus, gain as much power as possible over her decisions. Let’s try.

Another Academy Award nomination

All three actresses were incredible in this film, and all three received Academy Award nominations (Colman won). Weisz’s character is ambitious, yet genuinely cares for the Queen; She is both sympathetic and cruel to Abigail, and the actress sells all of those emotions. The tone and humor from writer Tony McNamara and director Yorgos Lanthimos is solid, and Weisz fits right in, as if she was born to speak those words and play those roles.

1 Dead Ringers (2023)

dead ringer release date 21 April 2023 the creator alice birch season’s 1

Read our reviewdead ringer is a reimagining of the David Cronenberg film, which tells the story of twin sisters, Beverly and Elliot (both played by Weisz), two very successful gynecologists who want to open their own medical practice.

Great double performance, and the best of her career.

Playing the Weisz twins is incredible, as she is able to differentiate them with every gesture, look, and word (they even smile differently). Sometimes, they impersonate each other, and yet, you can see that it’s Elliot who is trying to be Beverly and vice versa, and it’s all Weiss. She was also the producer of this project, and she set herself such an incredible challenge that she passed the test with flying colors, proving what a good, accurate, smart and unique actress she is.

