Ill, Adele postponed about ten concerts planned for March

Adele unveiled her fourth album on November 19, 2021, after an absence of nearly four years. Topic 30, it became the best-selling record of the year in the United States and then the United Kingdom in three days. At the same time, the singer announced a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Especially after being postponed due to Covid-19, it has been extended to June 2024. Unfortunately, about ten dates have been postponed again.

Concert postponed on doctors’ orders

It was on social networks that Adele’s fans learned the news. ,I need to slow down and take a break“The singer announced in a message published on February 28, 2024. On the orders of doctors, She continues to work intermittently and postpones ten concerts Which was to be held between 1 and 30 March 2024 after he fell ill during the last term of 2023.

He specifically wrote, “I didn’t have time to fully get on my feet before starting again and here I am again ill, which unfortunately has affected my voice.”

Adele will now have to take complete rest to recover and perform her next concerts. In the meantime, he and his team are working on postponing the ten already canceled dates. “Five weekends in this phase have been postponed to a later date. we are working on the details And we will send you the information as soon as possible,” he said, apologizing for the “inconvenience”.

recurring health problems

This is not the first time that Adele has faced health complications. Affected by inflammation of the vocal cords in 2011, he was forced to have an operation, In an interview given to the magazine in 2021 faceShe also revealed suffering from back pain for many years, “In fact, I’ve suffered from back pain for half my life. The pain usually gets worse due to stress or awkward posture,” he said.

Habitat to be launched in November 2022 weekend with adele In Las Vegas it has been extended several times throughout 2023 to June 2024. In late January 2024, the singer also announced A series of four concerts in Munich in August (Germany), for the first time in continental Europe since 2016. Facing strong demand, his team announced the addition of four additional dates. At present, no threat has been given to him.