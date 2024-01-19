“I’ll never look the same again.”

Hindsight is 20/20, and in Selena GomezIn this case, seeing images of her younger self also comes with a very kind purpose and a dose of self-acceptance.

Gomez posted a series of bikini photos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday evening, highlighting how her body has changed over the years.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a zebra print bikini in 2013 at the age of 21.

“Today I realized I’ll never look like this again…” she wrote alongside the photo.

The next photo he shared was taken 10 years later during another seaside adventure. In the photo from a trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2023, the 31-year-old artist wears a high-cut bikini.

“I’m not perfect, but I’m proud of who I am…sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me,” she wrote.

Gomez, who began her career as a child on a popular children’s show, has been in the spotlight for decades. barney and his friendsShe then gained greater recognition, first as a Disney Channel cast member, then as a musician and paparazzi magnet for her on-again, off-again relationships. Justin Biber For many years. Today, she continues to release music and has a lead role in a Hulu series. Only murders in the building, and has a makeup line, Rare Beauty. Gomez has developed a reputation for speaking candidly with her fans, revealing her diagnosis of lupus requiring a kidney transplant and chemotherapy in 2017, as well as a diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2018. Being in the public eye, she was aware of the comments about the ups and downs in her lifestyle. Saw the body.

He said fast turnover In October 2023, she reached a breaking point in 2018 after criticism of her body and recalls participating in photo shoots where “no one fit the sample size, and that embarrassed me. But was it expected Is it unrealistic that a normal woman’s body will not change? »

This is not the first time that she has spoken out against some people’s opinion about her body. In April 2022, she shared a video on her TikTok Stories in which she joked, “I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings And ate a spicy chicken sandwich. . .” But has she expressed regrets? Quite the contrary: “But to be honest, I don’t care about my weight because people don’t care anyway,” she continued. “’You’re too small’, ‘You You are too big’, ‘It doesn’t suit you.’ ‘Meh meh meh.’ Bitch, that’s just the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye. »

Or what she affirmed in a March 2023 video posted on Rare Beauty’s Instagram account: “I wish I could tell my younger self: Appreciate the face and body you have. You may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are and be proud of it.

He said fast turnover His candid comments and relatability deepened his connection with his fan base.

“I’m not out of reach,” she says. “I look at someone like Beyoncé and I’m in awe. My jaw dropped open. Every part of her is absolutely flawless and it is very beautiful. I went to his show and was blown away. But I’m not like that, and that’s okay. I’m me and I’m a little silly, but I also like to be sexy and fun, and I want to make the most of my time here. We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I’m happy to be your best friend.