Del Potro reacts to the semi-final between Djokovic and Sinner

Del Potro is still dreaming of one last US Open appearance. getty

through social networks juan martin del potro Commented on the entertaining semi-final this Friday between the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1st) and italian Jannik Sinner (4th) In this Australian Open,

editorial selection 2 related

“I haven’t slept yet but I’ve fallen asleep highly strung Look nole uncomfortable, Papi has to maintain this level for at least 2 hours and if that happens he can win,” said the 35-year-old from Tandil, who won 22 ATP titles during his career, on Abhishek at the 2009 US Open. Cast light on.

It should be noted that the 195 cm tall right-hander, who won bronze and silver medals at the Olympic Games as a result of his performances at London 2012 and Rio 2016 respectively, had expected his participation hours before: “Maybe he Djokovic And will look at Sinner and give some comments.

Despite threatening his withdrawal several times, mainly during 2023, when he expressed his desire to definitively end his time as a professional in the North American Majors, the champion of the 2016 Davis Cup Albiceleste team still Manage to get rid of the pain. His knee, which kept him away from sports practice, the match against his compatriot Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open 2022 was his last participation.

All the Australian Open 2024 action, exclusively on ESPN and Star+.