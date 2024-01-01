This Orient Automatic Moon Phase Watch is half price on Amazon

If you like automatic watches, you can’t miss this unique opportunity to get the Orient with Moon Phase at an incredible price. This is the RA-AK0011D10B model, reduced by 45% on Amazon from 540 euros to only 296 euros. An offer that will last for a very short time, so don’t think too much about it.

Orient is a Japanese brand with over 70 years of history, manufacturing its own movements and offering quality and aesthetics superior to its competitors. Their watches are highly appreciated by fans, who value their accuracy, reliability and design. With Orient on your wrist, you will definitely attract attention and be asked about it.

This watch is one of the most beautiful and sophisticated watches of the brand (needless to mention that I also find it particularly beautiful), as it has a moon phase function that shows the presence of the moon at all times. Furthermore, it has a 40-hour power reserve, date at 3 o’clock, seconds hand at 6 o’clock and weekday indicator at 12 o’clock. It’s all on a blue dial with a sunray effect, which contrasts with the silver hands and indices and the gold bezel.

The case is made of stainless steel, measuring 41.5 mm in diameter and 14 mm thick. The crystal is mineral with anti-reflective treatment, and the crown is worn. This Orient is water resistant up to 50 meters and has a transparent bottom that allows you to see the activity. The strap is made of brown leather with a golden buckle, and gives a classic and distinctive touch to the set.

In short, this is an automatic watch of immense beauty and functionality that will delight watch lovers. And the best thing is that you can find it on Amazon for half the price, saving you 245 euros. But hurry, as this offer is limited and may sell out at any time. Don’t miss this bargain and get your orientation with the moon phase before it’s too late.