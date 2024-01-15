Illegal betting, the eternal thorn in MLB’s side?

For three years now, Shohei Ohtani has been undoubtedly the lord and master of Major League Baseball. Apart from being the face, he is also the best player in the world, which is mainly attributed to his unique and special way of playing, his ability to pitch and hit very efficiently.

To everything he can do on the field, we also add how pleasant he looks because, despite not necessarily being the most extroverted, he is automatically the main center of attention wherever he is, and it feels like That all she has to do is smile to charm the world.

However, Ohtani has not been in the news for his hit songs in the last few hours, although it may seem like a lie, but it is for something negative. And, although it is his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who is the main protagonist of this tragic story, the very talented player may suffer losses if he is ultimately found guilty or responsible for placing illegal bets.

Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s former artist. Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s former artist.

On Saturday, Major League Baseball reported that it had officially begun an investigation into the matter involving Ohtani after Mizuhara admitted for the first time that he had placed the bet, and Shohei became aware of the debt, however, some Hours later he backtracked, saying Ohtani was unaware of the violation of Major League Baseball law.

MLB rules regarding betting

Under the Major Leagues’ so-called Rule 21, one of these penalties could be for betting concerns, obviously depending on the facts.

If a player, coach or employee bets on an illegal system, he or she will receive a fine, but not a suspension.

If a player, coach or employee does not bet on baseball, he or she will be suspended for up to one year.

If any player, coach or staff bets on a match they are attending, they will be banned for life.

Other notable betting cases in MLB

1. Pete Rose

Pete Rose is the player with the most hits in Major League history.

In 1989, Pete Rose agreed to a lifetime ban after an MLB investigation by attorney John Dowd found that Rose had placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win between 1985 and 1987, while he played and managed the team. did. The now 82-year-old, baseball’s all-time leader with 4,256 hits, is ineligible for entry into Cooperstown and has been denied multiple requests for reinstatement.

2. Black stockings

In 1920, a Chicago grand jury indicted eight members of the Chicago White Sox for fixing the 1919 World Series, which became known as the “Black Sox Scandal”. White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspended eight players, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and a year later he was permanently suspended by newly appointed baseball commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis. Although the jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all charges against the eight, their ban from baseball remains in effect.

3. Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle

Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, two members of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

If you need further proof that Commissioner Kuhn took any connection between baseball and gambling seriously, consider that he later dismissed retired Hall of Famers Willie Mays and How Mickey Mantle was placed on the permanently ineligible list.

denny mclean

Nearly a quarter century later, Commissioner Bowie Kuhn indefinitely suspended Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLane for “gambling activities in 1967 and their associations at that time.”

Other Sports: Basketball

In 2008, NBA referee Tim Donaghy pleaded guilty to wire fraud and transmitting betting information for receiving thousands of dollars from a player in exchange for inside information about games, including the games he officiated. . He was sentenced by a federal judge to 15 months behind bars.

In 1951, 35 current and former players were accused of fixing at least 86 games between 1947 and 1951. Among those involved were four members of the Kentucky Wildcats, coached by Adolph Rupp, who were accused of accepting bribes from players before an NIT game against Loyola. During the 1948–49 season. An NCAA investigation found numerous violations, leading to the cancellation of Kentucky’s 1952–53 season.

nhl

In 1946, Hockey Hall of Famer Babe Pratt was suspended for gambling, only to be reinstated a few weeks later, and the NHL Board of Governors issued a warning that any new gambling convictions would result in the player being suspended. will be given.

– In 1948, Billy Taylor and Don Gallinger received lifetime bans from the NHL for betting on hockey games.

In 2007, current Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was placed on two years’ probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy and promoting gambling while working as an assistant coach with the Coyotes. The NHL reinstated him the following year. The game plan, dubbed “Operation Slapshot”, involving the New Jersey-based network initially involved several players, including Wayne Gretzky’s wife, Janet Jones, and Gretzky’s former agent and later Coyotes general manager, Michael Barnett.

Football

In 1980, two Italian football teams were relegated and five others were banned for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal known as the “Totonero”. In particular, Paolo Rossi was banned for two years for being involved while playing for Perugia.

In 1996, 13 Boston College football players were suspended for betting, including two who bet against BC in its 45–17 loss to Syracuse. Coach Dan Henning, who informed school officials upon hearing of the allegations that players were betting at the sportsbook, resigned. No evidence of tip shaving was found.