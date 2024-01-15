Improve your health by exercising and spending time in nature

According to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest death rates from generally preventable or treatable diseases.

The United States also has the highest rates of people suffering from multiple chronic diseases. So, how can you overcome the obstacles and improve overall health?

Do you want to improve your health? Studies show that small changes can go a long way.

First: Get on the bike. According to a study, people who cycle to work have a lower risk of suffering from certain types of cancer and heart disease.

And don’t skip the stairs.

According to a study conducted in the United Kingdom, people who climbed 50 stairs a day had a 20% reduced risk of suffering from heart diseases.

“If you work in a building that has a lot of stairs, you may find yourself going up and down the stairs a few times at work,” says Stephanie Nikitas, owner of CrossFit Winter Park.

Also, spend more time in nature.

A 10-year study found that greater exposure to green and blue spaces – such as living near a park or lake – made a person less likely to develop mental illness.

“Mental health is about being able to find joy or satisfaction in something simple,” says David Baker, PhD, psychiatrist.

Additionally, research shows that exposure to sunlight may reduce the risk of type one diabetes, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure, and some types of cancer.

In general, experts recommend exposure to afternoon sunlight for 10 to 30 minutes several times a week.

Another study showed that people who meditated had lower bad cholesterol and less inflammation than people who did not meditate.

Finally, plan to take a cold shower! A Dutch study showed that people who took a cold shower every morning for a month were 30% less likely to be absent from work due to illness.

Another tip: Don’t limit yourself to climbing stairs. Put them down too!

Other studies show that a downward movement activates the muscles while they stretch and lengthen, called eccentric exercise.